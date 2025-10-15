Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube visits Republic of Türkiye, 12 to18 Oct

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nomusa Dube- Ncube is on a visit to Türkiye, invited by the Deputy President of South Africa, His Excellency Paul Mashatile to form part of his working visit engagements during the 6-day working visit in Türkiye.

Led by the Deputy President, the delegates will attend the Inaugural Session of the South Africa-Türkiye Bi-National Commission (BNC) scheduled for 15 October, in Ankara Türkiye.

In the margins of the BNC, the two parties, the Department of Higher and Training and the Council of Higher Education of Türkiye will conclude a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of higher education. The MOU seeks to enhance opportunities for scholarships, the development of joint degree programmes and the mobility staff of students.

During her visit, the Deputy Minister will seek ongoing cooperation between the Turkish and South African universities in a wide range of areas such as renewable energy, water management, advanced manufacturing and entrepreneurship development, innovation, technology transfer and incubation, to name a few.

The Deputy Minister will further express South Africa’s keen interest on establishing cooperation with Turkey in the TVET sector by exploring areas such as students and lecturer exchange programme, twinning of TVET colleges and work-based programmes and partnerships with industry.

Dr Dube-Ncube will also invite Turkish universities to expand their partnership with South African rural and historically disadvantaged universities (HDIs) and learning enhancement partnerships and also collaborative capacity building projects under the Erasmus + programme.

