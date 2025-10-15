Agriculture commemorates World Food Day in Eastern Cape, 16 Oct
The Department of Agriculture in collaboration with Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture, and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) will commemorate the World Food Day (WFD) on 16 October in KwaZakhele, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. The main objective of WFD is to promote global awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger, and to highlight the need to ensure a healthy diet for all.
The National Food and Nutrition Security Survey (NFNSS) identified Eastern Cape as one of the provinces with a high number of food insecure households in the country. Commemorated under the theme: "Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future", the WFD emphasises the importance of global collaboration and partnerships across governments, organisations, and communities to create peaceful, sustainable, and food-secure societies.
Dignitaries and senior officials will visit projects and households to donate food parcels and agricultural inputs.
Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:
Project visits
Masakheni Bomama Project and J. K. Zondi Primary School
Time: 09:30–10:30
Venue: KwaZakhele
Household visits
Time: 10:30–11:30
Venue: KwaZakhele
Main event
Date: Thursday, 16 October 2025
Venue: Lilian Ngoyi Community Sports Centre, KwaZakhele, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape
Time: 11:30
To RSVP, please contact Mr Samuel Kgatla on 066 084 6653/SamuelK@nda.gov.za or Mr Thosi Manyisana on 068 763 4268
For media enquiries, please contact:
Moses Rannditsheni
Director: Media and External Communication
Cell: 063 135 5425
E-mail: MosesR@nda.gov.za
Mr Atule Joka
Media Liaison Officer for the Eastern Cape MEC for Agriculture
Cell: 071 688 4231
E-mail: Atule.Joka@ecagriculture.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.