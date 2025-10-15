Agriculture commemorates World Food Day in Eastern Cape, 16 Oct

The Department of Agriculture in collaboration with Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture, and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) will commemorate the World Food Day (WFD) on 16 October in KwaZakhele, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. The main objective of WFD is to promote global awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger, and to highlight the need to ensure a healthy diet for all.

The National Food and Nutrition Security Survey (NFNSS) identified Eastern Cape as one of the provinces with a high number of food insecure households in the country. Commemorated under the theme: "Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future", the WFD emphasises the importance of global collaboration and partnerships across governments, organisations, and communities to create peaceful, sustainable, and food-secure societies.

Dignitaries and senior officials will visit projects and households to donate food parcels and agricultural inputs.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Project visits

Masakheni Bomama Project and J. K. Zondi Primary School

Time: 09:30–10:30

Venue: KwaZakhele

Household visits

Time: 10:30–11:30

Venue: KwaZakhele

Main event

Date: Thursday, 16 October 2025

Venue: Lilian Ngoyi Community Sports Centre, KwaZakhele, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape

Time: 11:30

To RSVP, please contact Mr Samuel Kgatla on 066 084 6653/SamuelK@nda.gov.za or Mr Thosi Manyisana on 068 763 4268

For media enquiries, please contact:

Moses Rannditsheni

Director: Media and External Communication

Cell: 063 135 5425

E-mail: MosesR@nda.gov.za

Mr Atule Joka

Media Liaison Officer for the Eastern Cape MEC for Agriculture

Cell: 071 688 4231

E-mail: Atule.Joka@ecagriculture.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

