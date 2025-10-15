Minister Siviwe Gwarube leads National Senior Certificate pledge signing ceremony with Class of 2025, 17 Oct

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, will on Friday, 17 October 2025, lead the National Senior Certificate (NSC) Pledge Signing Ceremony with the Matric Class of 2025 at Harry Gwala High School in Khayelitsha.

The annual NSC Pledge forms a critical part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to uphold the integrity, fairness, and credibility of the matric examination process. Through this symbolic act, Grade 12 learners across the country affirm their commitment to:

Upholding the rules and regulations governing the NSC examinations;

Refraining from any form of cheating, dishonesty, or misconduct; and

Avoiding the use of any unauthorised electronic devices or materials during the examinations.

This important ceremony serves as a public demonstration of learners’ ethical responsibility and personal accountability, while reinforcing the Department’s message that examination integrity is central to ensuring public confidence in the education system.

Members of the media are invited to attend the pledge ceremony and will be offered interviews as follows:

Date: Friday, 17 October 2025

Time: 07:30 – 08:30

Venue: Harry Gwala High School, Hlehla Street, Makhaza, Khayelitsha

