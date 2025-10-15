Iowa Educational Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired hosts Beep Baseball events to celebrate White Cane Day

Every year on Oct. 15, communities and schools across the nation celebrate White Cane Day, also known as Blind Americans Equality Day, to recognize the declaration and pursuit of independence for the blind and visually impaired community.

White Cane Day is not only a celebration of identity and ability, but also an opportunity to raise awareness, foster confidence and strengthen community understanding about blindness and accessibility for the blind and visually impaired.

The day also provides a meaningful opportunity to honor the skills the blind and visually impaired develop every day in orientation and mobility training. These skills include traveling safely and independently using environmental sounds, landmarks and their cane. In celebrating White Cane Day, students are reminded that their ability to travel independently is not a limitation but a strength that allows them to engage fully with the world.

To help commemorate this important day and highlight those skills, Iowa Educational Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired (IESBVI) is hosting three ‘beep baseball’ games across the state.

Beep baseball is a version of baseball for blind and visually impaired athletes that uses a beeping baseball and buzzing bases to facilitate play by sound. Sighted pitchers and spotters assist play, but fielders and batters rely solely on hearing and touch to compete.

Sighted students and community members are encouraged to attend or participate in the beep baseball games. These interactions create valuable opportunities for the sighted to learn about the experiences and abilities of the blind and visually impaired, promoting open conversations that dispel misconceptions and build empathy and respect.

Locations, dates and times for the beep baseball games scheduled around White Cane Day are listed below.

Wednesday, Oct. 15

Council Bluffs - ISD Football Field - 3501 Harry Langdon Blvd. - 4:30 p.m.

Waukee - Triumph Park Miracle League Field - 700 Douglas Parkway 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 16

Dubuque - Dubuque High School - 1800 Clarke Dr. - 4:30 p.m.



Since its creation in 1964, White Cane Day serves as an essential opportunity to engage in advocacy and self-determination for the blind and visually impaired. Advocating for accessibility—whether in transportation, technology, or education—is critical, as it connects the blind and visually impaired community to the larger civil rights movement.

Iowa Educational Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired also uses White Cane Day as an opportunity to foster career readiness and community participation as students meet professionals successfully working in various fields, demonstrating how independence and mobility open doors to education, employment and civic engagement.

To learn more about IESVBI’s educational opportunities, resources and support services for students who are blind, visually impaired, and deafblind visit IESBVI.org.

