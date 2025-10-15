(SSK) Studio Siddhartha Kunti launches pioneering art collection @Saatchi Gallery

Origins digital sculpture X851 with artefacts

Smell is one of our most underrated senses,” says SSK. “With Origins, I hope to make people see what they’ve always felt — that scent shapes our emotions, memories, and wellbeing.” — Siddhartha Kunti

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seeing Smell: Artist SSK Turns the Chemistry of Scent into Digital ArtWhat if you could see a smell? Artist SSK (Studio Siddhartha Kunti) has launched Origins, a groundbreaking project tackling one of science and technology's most elusive challenges: digitizing scent. Debuting at Saatchi Gallery as part of DIGITALISM (British Art Fair), curated by Rebekah Tolley, the digital art collection transforms invisible molecular chemistry into stunning visual art—creating a novel way for people to interact with smell.The Artistic InnovationOrigins reveals what we cannot see: the molecular architecture of flavor. Using advanced chemical analysis, SSK isolated the chemical compounds in spirits—primarily whisky—and sculpted them into intricate 3D forms using various software packages. Each sculpture is paired with nano-tech scent cards, allowing viewers to smell the exact molecules they're seeing.The Scientific MilestoneThe project is built on the largest private GC-MS study of spirits ever conducted: 830 liquid samples from around the world (21 countries) were analyzed, generating over 65,000 lines of molecular data. SSK focused on whisky for its complex yet analyzable volatile compounds, making it an ideal subject for large-scale molecular mapping.The ImpactBeyond art, Origins sits in a pioneering societal domain: digitizing scent. As recently highlighted by the World Economic Forum ( WEF ), scent digitization has vast applications in disease detection, food safety, and public health. By visualizing molecular structures, SSK provides an artistic foundation for understanding and encoding the language of smell.“Smell as a sense remains strongly underrated,” says SSK. “With Origins, I want to make people more aware of something so fundamental to our wellbeing.”Origins combines scientific and artistic novelty in the pioneering domain of olfaction digitization.For more information, contact:📩 hello@ssk.art

