"Access to Opportunity Should Be Given to Everyone": Ms Michelle Gyles-McDonnough on People-Centred Leadership at the United Nations

A strong advocate for women in leadership, Ms Gyles-McDonnough recalls being surrounded by women of strength from her early years in Jamaica. She recognises the challenges women face in navigating professional pathways but highlights their resilience, adaptability, and clarity in leadership. "This too shall pass; act with clarity ", continues to shape her approach. Her guiding mantra:

I believe in the power of women… we are formidable.

Looking back on her experience leading the Grenada Recovery Programme after Hurricane Ivan in 2004, she emphasises the urgency of climate literacy, resilience, and disaster risk reduction. She highlights the importance of countries understanding their risk portfolios, investing in early warning systems, and governance that facilitates swift and empathetic responses to crises to build back better and strengthen resilience. For her, empathy and the capacity to meet people where they are remain fundamental to effective action.

Ms Gyles-McDonnough has also served at the highest levels of the UN system, supporting the Secretary-General and Deputy Secretary-General in advancing the UN’s sustainable development agenda and reforming the UN development system to better accompany countries on their development journeys. She sees the UN as a unique and vital space where nations come together to share visions, dialogue, and collectively pursue human rights, sustainable development, and peace. She believes the United Nations is more crucial than ever in today’s multipolar world.