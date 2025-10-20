Dulaglutide Market to Expand at a 7.5% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $5.97 Billion

The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Dulaglutide Market Be By 2025?

The market for dulaglutide has seen steady growth over the past few years. The market size is projected to increase from $4.17 billion in 2024 to $4.47 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This past growth can be traced back to the escalating prevalence of type 2 diabetes, heightened use, growing investments in research and development, an amplified focus on chronic illnesses, and a surge in the field of personalized medicine.

Forecasts indicate a robust expansion in the dulaglutide market in the upcoming years, culminating in a value of $5.97 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This imminent growth is attributed to factors such as the proliferation of clinical trials, an increase in obesity and aging populations, expansion of telemedicine services and endocrinology clinics, and greater adoption of electronic health records. Key trends expected to shape the forecast period include technological innovation, personalised healthcare, the rise of telemedicine, the advent of digital health platforms, and the penetration of mobile health applications.

What Are The Factors Driving The Dulaglutide Market?

The escalating occurrence of type 2 diabetes is projected to spur the advancement of the dulaglutide market. Type 2 diabetes is a long-term condition characterised by the body's resistance to insulin or its insufficiency, resulting in high blood sugar levels. The growth in type 2 diabetes can be attributed to increasing obesity rates, unhealthy eating habits, and inactive lifestyles. Dulaglutide aids in the management of type 2 diabetes by boosting insulin secretion and decreasing glucagon levels following meal consumption, which in turn reduces blood sugar levels. For instance, a report by The British Diabetic Association, a diabetes charity based in the UK, revealed in April 2023, that 4.3 million individuals in the UK are living with diabetes and over 2.4 million people are at a heightened risk of getting type 2 diabetes. The registration numbers for 2021-22 have increased by 148,951. For this reason, the growing occurrence of type 2 diabetes is fueling the expansion of the dulaglutide market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Dulaglutide Market?

Major players in the Dulaglutide Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Merck And Co. Inc.

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Cipla Limited

• Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Biocon Limited

• Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Insulet Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Dulaglutide Sector?

The primary players in the dulaglutide sector are concentrating their efforts on bringing innovative offerings such as anti-diabetic drugs to the fore, in response to the rising need for efficient diabetes mellitus treatments. Anti-diabetic medications, which are known to boost insulin sensitivity, stimulate insulin production, or lessen glucose absorption from the digestive system, are widely used for diabetes mellitus management. As an illustration, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical firm from India, introduced the first biosimilar of the anti-diabetic medicine Liraglutide, dubbed Lirafit, in India in January 2024. This development underscores Glenmark's tactical foray into the biosimilar market for anti-diabetic medications, intending to provide a more cost-effective treatment choice to patients. This biosimilar is anticipated to retain its effectiveness and safety profiles equivalent to the original medication, in compliance with strict regulatory norms.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Dulaglutide Market Share?

The dulaglutidemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Syringe Pen; Multi-Dose Bottles

2) By Application: Medical Insurance; Pharmaceutical; Clinical Research

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1) By Syringe Pen: Disposable Syringe Pen; Reusable Syringe Pen

2) By Multi-Dose Bottles: Single-Dose Bottles; Multi-Dose Vials

What Are The Regional Trends In The Dulaglutide Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global dulaglutide market, as stated in the Dulaglutide Global Market Report 2025, along with an overview of its expected growth trajectory. The report provides insights into various other regions encompassing Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

