Training seminar on the new Water Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan

On 6 October 2025, the OSCE Programme Office in Astana (the Office), in co-operation with the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the International Water Assessment Centre (IWAC), launched a five-day training seminar for nation-wide representatives of basin inspections on the provisions of the new Water Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan and related draft laws.

The event brought together 41 participants in person (20 women and 21 men) and 38 participants online, representing all eight basin inspections of Kazakhstan, the Republican State Enterprise “Kazvodhoz”, other relevant State institutions, and the expert group that developed the Water Code. It served as a platform for dialogue on the effective implementation of the new legislation, the exchange of good practices, and the exploration of opportunities for co-operation in sustainable water management.

Opening the seminar, First Vice-Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Nurlan Aldamzharov underlined the importance of basin-level governance: “The new Water Code introduces updated approaches to the use and protection of water resources. Yet, it is important to remember that any law has value only when implemented in practice. This seminar aims not only to familiarize basin inspections with the Code’s provisions but also to strengthen their capacities to apply them effectively” he said.

Deputy Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, Yuri Fenopetov, emphasized the Office’s continued support for the principles of basin management, first established in the previous Water Code and now further expanded: “Today, more than ever, it is essential to promote the rational use of water resources, reinforce inter-regional co-operation, and lay the groundwork for sustainable water use practices,” he noted. He also reaffirmed the Office’s readiness to support the Government of Kazakhstan in implementing basin planning initiatives upon official request in the near future.

The seminar reaffirmed the shared commitment of participants to advancing the implementation of the new Water Code and to promoting integrated water resource management across Kazakhstan. The Office, UNECE, and IWAC, aim to continue facilitating exchange for the implementation of updated and inclusive water management practices.