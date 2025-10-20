Automotive Wire And Cable Material Market Expanding With $7.15 Billion at 6.9% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Wire And Cable Material Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Automotive Wire And Cable Material Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market for materials used in automotive wires and cables has witnessed robust growth in recent years. The market size is projected to increase from $5.14 billion in 2024 to $5.47 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth during the historic period is likely due to factors such as the increasing popularity of electric vehicles, improvements in infotainment and connectivity features, safety regulations, policies designed to cut down vehicle emissions and boost recyclability, and the search for substitutes for copper.

Expectations are high for robust expansion in the automotive wire and cable material market over the coming years. It is projected to rise to a hefty $7.15 billion by 2029, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is credited to factors such as the emergence of novel materials with superior qualities, breakthroughs in electric and hybrid vehicle technology, the introduction of standards for electric vehicle charging infrastructures, expansion in autonomous and connected vehicular technologies, alterations in the price of raw materials and economic progression. Upcoming trends predicted to influence the same period include hybrid vehicles, sophisticated electronics and connectivity features, increasing demand for quick data transmission, the use of recyclable materials, and the implementation of sustainable manufacturing methods.

Download a free sample of the automotive wire and cable material market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=16619&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Automotive Wire And Cable Material Market?

The automotive wire and cable material market is set to grow in parallel with the expanding demand for electric vehicles (EVs). EVs operate using electric motors and harness energy from rechargeable batteries or other storage systems. An array of factors such as governmental incentives and regulations, advancements in battery technologies, as well as increased awareness about global warming and pollution are all fostering the popularity of EVs. Automotive wires and cables are crucial components of EVs, facilitating the transmission of power and data between batteries, motors, and electronic systems, hence guaranteeing seamless and secure operations. As pointed out by the France-based independent intergovernmental organization, the Internal Energy Agency, over 2.3 million EVs were sold during the first quarter of 2023, marking a 25% surge from the corresponding period the previous year. By 2023's end, sales are projected to hit 14 million, indicating a 35% annual growth. Thus, the burgeoning demand for EVs is accelerating the automotive wire and cable material market's expansion.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automotive Wire And Cable Material Market?

Major players in the Automotive Wire And Cable Material Global Market Report 2025 include:

• ExxonMobil Chemical Limited

• Reliance Industries Limited

• BASF SE

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

• LG Chem Ltd.

• INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Braskem S.A.

What Are The Top Trends In The Automotive Wire And Cable Material Industry?

Key players in the automotive wire and cable material field are pioneering the development of insulation coverings for high-voltage cables to boost durability, enhance thermal resistance, and elevate the overall efficiency of automotive electrical systems. The insulation for high-voltage cables serves as protective layers that guard the conductive components of the cables, guaranteeing the safe transmission of high-voltage electricity and protection from external factors. For example, Shin-Etsu Chemical, a firm based in Japan, in March 2023, introduced a silicone rubber designed for molding which is ideal as an insulating material for high voltage cables used in vehicles. The newly launched silicone rubber moulding product, KE-5641-U, by Shin-Etsu Chemical provides a considerable enhancement in flexibility and reduced weight for high-voltage cables. It possesses an exceptional dielectric withstand voltage (DWV) of 40 kV per millimeter, outranking the current products at 26 kV per mm, hence ensuring superior insulation even with thinner layers. Furthermore, it offers remarkable resistance to heat and cold, weather endurance, flame retardance, and long-term dependability, surpassing non-silicone insulation materials.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Automotive Wire And Cable Material Market Segments

The automotive winches systemmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Electric Winches, Hydraulic Winches, Manual Winches

2) By Function: Automatic, Manual

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor

5) By End User: All-Terrain Sports Car, Off-Road Vehicle, Agricultural Vehicle

Subsegments:

1) By Electric Winches: DC Electric Winches, AC Electric Winches, Synthetic Rope Electric Winches, Steel Cable Electric Winches, Wireless-Controlled Electric Winches, Low-Profile Electric Winches For Off-Road Vehicles, Heavy-Duty Electric Winches For Recovery Vehicles, Compact Electric Winches For Light Trucks And Suvs

2) By Hydraulic Winches: Hydraulic Planetary Winches, Hydraulic Drum Winches, Heavy-Duty Hydraulic Winches For Commercial Vehicles, Hydraulic Winches With High Load Capacity, Truck-Mounted Hydraulic Winches, Compact Hydraulic Winches For Off-Road And Military Vehicles, Custom Hydraulic Winch Systems For Specialized Vehicles

3) By Manual Winches: Hand Crank Manual Winches, Ratchet Manual Winches, Manual Cable Winches, Light-Duty Manual Winches For Trailers And Boats, Heavy-Duty Manual Winches For Off-Road And Industrial Applications, Compact Manual Winches For Personal Vehicles, Portable Manual Win

View the full automotive wire and cable material market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-wire-and-cable-material-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Automotive Wire And Cable Material Market Landscape?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the global market for automotive wire and cable materials. It is anticipated to continue its growth trajectory. The report on this market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automotive Wire And Cable Material Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Wiring Harness Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-wiring-harness-global-market-report

Automotive Wrap Films Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-wrap-films-global-market-report

Automotive X By Wire Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-x-by-wire-systems-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.