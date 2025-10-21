Kiddie Express — Dubai’s Most Stylish Kids Salon Design by Euphoria Interiors

Euphoria Interiors, a leading Dubai interior design firm, unveils Kiddie Express—a fun, safe, and stylish kids’ salon redefining family-friendly design.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Euphoria Interiors, a designer company based in leading location in Dubai, is glad to announce the launch of a kids and teens express salon, Kiddie Express, in Silicon Central Mall. Covering 581 sq. ft., it transforms the family-friendly design by integrating playful, functional designs and teen modernity, raising the new standard of Dubai saloon."It was more than a designing a salon, it was a happy, secure and cozy place where children and teenagers would feel special" said Amanda D’Souza, CEO of Euphoria Interiors. " The Kiddie Express is part of our effort to develop environments that are inspiring and responsive to a variety of needs."A Masterpiece of Fun, Function, and InclusivityKiddie Express, Kiran children salon brand is a reputed child salon brand planned to serve children between 2 and 12 years of age and teens up to age of 18 years and have parents a feeling of welcome. The salon covers 581 sq. ft. comprising five different zones from hairdressing stations to parent-friendly waiting lounge.The design features yellow, green, and blue palette (the signature colours of the client), increased with charming terrazzo tiles, resistant porcelain flooring and interactive elements such as 6 mm wall-mounted mirrors with 32-inch screens at every station to entertain children.Design innovations distinguishing Kiddie Express:Better Safety Standards:Porcelain tiles, fire resistance material and rounded furniture’s are considered for maximum safety and security. It also handles the daily crowd of the saloon.The fire-resistance and FR grade MDF, and the porcelain tiles (20x120x0.9cm) are considered to be safer and secure to children and use on the daily saloon crowds.Space optimization and Functionality: The small space is clearly optimized with Dubai requirements having individual counter, reception and storage places.Creating High engagement: consoles and TV in each station helps child to feel relaxed. In addition, lounge with four seats and micro-concrete tables give a comfortable waiting place for parents.Triumph Over Complex ChallengesEuphoria Makeover addressed design problems through innovative yet accurate answers. The key problem was that hairdressing stations were mounted at 100 cm rather than the conventional 85 cm, which led to immediate ergonomic changes.Partitions made of metal and wood were substituted with a complying partition of 200×30×200 cm in My Beirut 20116 and Aladdin 4468 veneer finishes. A high display cabinet (100x400x30cm) has also been redone as per the vision of the client and ended up giving perfect final appearance."Everything looks perfect! It’s better than we imagined," said Kiran, the client, at the end of the design unveiling. Her Google review also praised the project.A New Era for Family-Friendly Commercial DesignKiddie Express represents the vision of Euphoria Interiors, a leading Dubai interior design firm , to develop happy, connected, and sustainable spaces through innovative commercial interior design concepts. Interactive features: 20 LED ceiling lights (500 K), 50 m of warm white LED strips, and a creative paint station will increase the interactivity and feel and make the salon a lively family meeting place."Kiddie Express is a bold statement: commercial spaces can be secure, useful, and innovative and We are excited to change the way people perceive a family friendly salon.” said Amanda D’Souza.About Amanda D’SouzaAmanda Dsouza, founder and CEO of Euphoria interiors and a designer is actively working in the journey. With decades of experience in the field, her leadership truly made Euphoria Interiors become the best of innovation.About Euphoria InteriorsEuphoria Interiors the interior design company in Dubai , founded by Amanda D’Souza, is a leading design firm with 25 passionate designers and over 100 projects, including 75+ full turnkey transformations in just five years. The company invites businesses, families, and design enthusiasts to visit Kiddie Express and experience how thoughtful design can transform small commercial spaces.

