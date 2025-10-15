DJC Tech Appoints Quantitative Expert Landon Wexford as CIO to Steer North American Strategy

Landon Wexford, CFA, FRM, appointed as Chief Investment Officer of DJC Tech Asset Management Ltd., leading the firm’s North American strategy from Toronto.

Wexford brings deep, global experience from leading investment banking and asset management firms to the new role.

DENVER , CO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJC Tech Asset Management Ltd. formally announced the appointment of Canadian investment expert Landon Wexford, CFA, FRM, as the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) for its new North American Headquarters in Toronto. Mr. Wexford, 51, brings over two decades of deep, global quantitative and institutional experience from leading financial and asset management firms to the new role.

Mr. Wexford’s credentials include a Master of Finance from UChicago Booth, where he focused on multi-asset quantitative models, and a professional history that spans foundational roles in investment banking in New York, managing North American pension and insurance funds at a major Canadian financial institution, and serving as a Global Strategy Head at a prominent international asset manager.

His academic rigor and hands-on experience in managing long-term institutional liabilities are central to DJC Tech’s risk-first mandate. "My focus will be on driving a research culture rooted in evidence and discipline," said CIO Wexford. "The Canadian market is ideal for applying advanced AI to create stable, liability-aware investment outcomes for our clients." His appointment underscores the firm’s commitment to disciplined, structural investment strategy.

About DJC Tech Asset Management Ltd.

DJC Tech Asset Management Ltd. is a global investment firm specializing in systematic, quantitative strategies driven by its proprietary AstraMind™ engine, which analyzes over 200 proprietary factors daily. The firm provides multi-asset solutions and specialized risk-control frameworks, backed by a team with an average of 15 years of quantitative experience, to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.