Immune Health Supplements Market Size, Share & Drivers Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company's Immune Health Supplements Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Immune Health Supplements Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, the market size for immune health supplements has experienced a swift expansion. It is projected to rise from $68.47 billion in 2024 to $75.99 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. Factors such as heightened health awareness, occurrence of epidemic and pandemic events, an upsurge in the aging population, consumer education, and the expansion of e-commerce are responsible for the notable growth during the historic period.

It is projected that the immune health supplements market will experience fast-paced expansion in the coming years, ballooning to ""$123.44 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to persisting public health issues, advancements in nutraceutical studies, trends in personalized nutrition, global movements towards health and wellness, digital health platforms, as well as cooperative efforts towards product development. Key trends within this period will include innovation in product delivery methods, immunity-enhancing food and beverage items, inventive product strategies, a strong focus on marketing wellness, and partnership and collaborative efforts in research.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Immune Health Supplements Market?

The burgeoning trend of online shopping and e-commerce is projected to accelerate the expansion of the immune health supplements market. These platforms extend an easy approach to an array of products, empowering consumers with global accessibility and facilitating their informed choices through comprehensive details and feedback. E-commerce fosters various marketing techniques, subscription patterns, and direct-to-consumer methods, escalating customer engagement and loyalty. The round-the-clock accessibility, custom-tailored suggestions, and educational content on these platforms contribute to sustained market growth by making immune health supplements readily available and enticing to a larger demographic of consumers. Specifically, in August 2024, as per the figures released by the United States Census Bureau, a US government entity, e-commerce sales scaled up to $282.3 billion during the quarter, indicating a 5.3% rise relative to the first quarter of 2023. Furthermore, e-commerce sales accounted for 16% of the total retail sales for Q2 2024. Consequently, the surge in e-commerce platforms is propelling the growth of the immune health supplements market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Immune Health Supplements Market?

Major players in the Immune Health Supplements Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Bayer AG

• Abbott Laboratories

• Amway Corporation

• C H Boehringer Sohn AG & Co

• Glanbia PLC

• Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

• Himalaya Wellness Company

• Nestle SA

• Pfizer Inc.

• The Nature's Bounty Co.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Immune Health Supplements Market In The Globe?

Leading businesses in the immune health supplements market are prioritizing the creation of innovative goods, such as dietary supplements, to strengthen immune resilience and cater to customer expectations for natural health remedies. The dietary supplement is a consumable product incorporating one or multiple dietary ingredients like vitamins, minerals, herbs, amino acids, or other substances, designed to augment the diet and promote overall wellbeing. These supplements may come in various formats like tablets, capsules, powders, and liquids. For instance, in June 2024, Pharmaidea s.r.l., a pharmaceutical company based in Italy, introduced Sobrepin Natura Immuno. This supplement aids immune health by combining IMMUSE, a Lactococcus lactis strain plasma component, with vital nutrients and vitamins. It includes IMMUSE, a clinically verified element that boosts immune functionality by triggering plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs), crucial to the body's defense systems.

How Is The Immune Health Supplements Market Segmented?

The immune health supplementsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Ingredients Type: Vitamins, Minerals, Herbal Botanical Extracts, Probiotics, Amino Acids, Omega 3 - Fatty Acids

2) By Form: Soft Gels Or Capsules, Tablets, Powder, Liquid, Other Forms

3) By Source Type: Plant-Based, Animal-Based

4) By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies And Drug Stores, Hypermarket Or Supermarket, Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Vitamins: Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, B Vitamins

2) By Minerals: Zinc, Selenium, Magnesium.

3) By Herbal Botanical Extracts: Echinacea, Elderberry, Ashwagandha, Garlic

4) By Probiotics: Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Saccharomyces Boulardii

5) By Amino Acids: Glutamine, Arginine, Citrulline

6) By Omega 3 - Fatty Acids: Fish Oil, Flaxseed Oil, Algal Oil

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Immune Health Supplements Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the global immune health supplements market. The report on this market also covers other regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, all of which are projected to experience varying degrees of growth.

