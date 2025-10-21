Last Mile Delivery Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Last Mile Delivery Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been a swift expansion in the last mile delivery market size. The market is projected to escalate from $178.92 billion in 2024 to $200.95 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The historical period's growth can be credited to the surge in e-commerce, transition to same-day delivery, substantial investment in delivery infrastructure, environmental considerations, and amendments in regulations.

Anticipations are high for the last mile delivery market size, which is predicted to witness an accelerated expansion in the coming years. Projected to elevate to a significant $315.69 billion by 2029, it's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is estimated at 12.0%. This robust growth during the forecast period can be credited to advancements in autonomous delivery, growing need for sustainable delivery options, last-mile analytic developments, and the broadening of urban logistics solutions. Some of the expected trends during this period encompass on-demand delivery, contact-free delivery alternatives, the proliferation of urban logistics solutions, automation in the last-mile sector, and emphasis on data analytics with route optimization.

Download a free sample of the last mile delivery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=15410&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Last Mile Delivery Market?

The surge in e-commerce is predicted to significantly fuel the expansion of the last mile delivery market in the future. E-commerce essentially means the transaction of goods or services through the internet or other digital networks. There are several driving forces behind the continual emergence of e-commerce, including technological advancements, shifts in consumer behavior, and the transformation of business models around the globe. The role of last mile delivery in e-commerce is pivotal, as it ensures products are efficiently, promptly, and affordably delivered right till the consumer's doorstep, concluding the delivery cycle. It greatly contributes to the success of e-commerce platforms by escalating client satisfaction and nurturing brand loyalty. As an example, data from the United States Census Bureau, a US governmental body, revealed that e-commerce sales in America skyrocketed to roughly $1,118.7 billion in 2023, documenting a 7.6% rise from the year before. Thus, the speedy rise of e-commerce is triggering the expansion of the last mile delivery market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Last Mile Delivery Market?

Major players in the Last Mile Delivery include:

• Amazon.com Inc.

• United Parcel Service Inc.

• DHL International GmbH

• FedEx Corporation

• La Poste Group

• SF Holding Co. Ltd.

• Uber Technologies Inc.

• DB Schenker

• Poste Italiane S.p.A.

• DPD Group

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Last Mile Delivery Market In The Globe?

Leading companies in the last mile delivery market are channeling their efforts towards the creation of technology-driven cold chain solutions for last mile deliveries, aimed at improving efficiency and safe transit of perishable items. These cold chain solutions for final-mile deliveries are specialized logistics facilities and procedures established to sustain specific temperature levels during transportation of perishable items from distribution nodes to their final stop. In particular, in September 2022, Celcius Logistics, a firm from India specializing in logistics and supply chain solutions, unveiled its intelligent last mile delivery platform focused on overcoming obstacles in perishable goods' last mile delivery. This inventive platform is a tech-powered cold chain solution for last mile delivery, engineered to spot and dissect distribution gaps, use predictive algorithms to eradicate possible risks, lessen bottlenecks, accelerate estimated arrival times and grant shippers complete transparency of their products from the beginning to the end. This platform is utilized by Celcius in its ambition to build a nationwide connection of last-mile vehicles and storage locations to augment the productivity of primary and secondary transportation and storage of perishable items.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Last Mile Delivery Market

The last mile deliverymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Delivery Mode: Regular Delivery, Same-Day Delivery Or Express Delivery

2) By Technology: Autonomous, Non-autonomous

3) By Service Type: Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C), Customer-To-Customer (C2C)

4) By Destination: Domestic, International

5) By Application: Food And Beverages, Retail And E-commerce, Healthcare, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Regular Delivery: Standard Delivery, Scheduled Delivery

2) By Same-Day Delivery Or Express Delivery: Morning Delivery, Afternoon Delivery, Or 1-Hour Delivery, 2-Hour Delivery, 3-Hour Delivery

View the full last mile delivery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/last-mile-delivery-global-market-report

Global Last Mile Delivery Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the last mile delivery market, while Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report on this market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Last Mile Delivery Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Topical Drug Delivery Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/topical-drug-delivery-global-market-report

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-last-mile-delivery-global-market-report

Content Delivery Network Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/content-delivery-network-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.