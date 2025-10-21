E-Scooter Sharing Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s E-Scooter Sharing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The E-Scooter Sharing Market Through 2025?

The size of the e-scooter sharing market has seen a meteoric rise in recent times. The market, which is expected to expand from $1.33 billion in 2024, will leap to $1.54 billion in 2025, scaling at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The impressive growth during the historical period can be credited to urban development, enhancement in last-mile connectivity, advancements in mobile technology, influx of investment and funding, and a move towards sustainable means of transportation.

The market size of e-scooter sharing is predicted to experience a quick expansion in the coming years, scaling up to a worth of $2.76 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 15.7%. This growth during the projected period can be credited to factors like entrance into fresh markets, service diversity, enhanced user interface, smart city programs, and micromobility hubs. Key trends anticipated during this period involve extending into suburban and rural regions, dockless charging points, services based on subscription, application of artificial intelligence, and collaborations with local enterprises.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The E-Scooter Sharing Market?

The boost in the e-scooter-sharing market is believed to be as a result of increasing greenhouse gas and carbon emissions. These gases, particularly carbon dioxide (CO2), are typically produced from the combustion of fossil fuels like coal, oil, and gas, leading to an increase in the Earth's temperature. Human activities such as deforestation, industrial processes, agriculture, and burning fossil fuels are cited as the main contributors to these emissions. However, e-scooter-sharing services have emerged as a solution to lower these carbon emissions. These services encourage sustainable transportation, reduce reliance on cars, enhance last-mile connectivity, promote modal shifts, and lessen energy consumption. For example, data from the International Energy Agency revealed that in August 2024, global CO₂ emissions from fuel combustion increased by 1.3% in 2022, surpassing the levels before the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, China and the United States contributed to 45% of these emissions, with the European Union, India, Russia, and Japan following suit. Consequently, the surge in greenhouse gas and carbon emissions is spurring the growth of the e-scooter-sharing market.

Which Players Dominate The E-Scooter Sharing Industry Landscape?

Major players in the E-Scooter Sharing include:

• Xiaomi Corporation

• Helbiz Inc.

• Lyft Inc.

• Coup Mobility GmbH

• Gogoro Inc.

• VOI Technology

• Tier Mobility

• Cooltra Corporate S.L.

• Hellobike

• LimeBike Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of E-Scooter Sharing Market?

Prominent businesses in the e-scooter-sharing market are investing in the creation of innovative services such as shared mobility services to amplify user convenience and optimise operational performance. These shared mobility services include transportation methods where vehicles are utilised jointly by several users. It encompasses alternatives like car-sharing, bike-sharing, and ride-hailing, all intended to minimise personal car possession and advocate for sustainable commuting. For example, in April 2022, Dott, a micromobility corporation based in the Netherlands, initiated a shared e-scooter service in Stockholm, Sweden. Dott provides a distinctive mobility solution in Stockholm with 1,500 unique e-scooters, unparalleled in terms of safety and practicality. Uniquely, large wheels, extensive lighting, triple braking systems and license plates make up their main features. A software system regulates these vehicles, imposing a 20 km/h speed restriction and determining slow and no-ride zones. Additionally, Dott encourages responsible usage of their e-scooters by offering e-learning modules through their application, ensuring safety and a smooth commuting experience for both locals and tourists.

Global E-Scooter Sharing Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The e-scooter sharingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Free-Floating, Station-Bound

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By End-User: Personal, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Free-Floating: GPS-Enabled E-Scooters, Smartphone App-Based Rentals

2) By Station-Bound: Docking Station-Based Rentals, Fixed Station Locations

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The E-Scooter Sharing Market?

In 2024, the e-scooter sharing market was dominated by Europe. The report provides coverage of several regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

