The Business Research Company's Global Automotive Electronics Market to Reach $437.84 Billion at a Steady 8.5% CAGR by 2029

Expected to grow to $437.84 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%” — The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Automotive Electronics Market Be By 2025?

The size of the automotive electronics market has significantly expanded in the past few years. The market, which is projected to increase from $295.42 billion in 2024 to $315.77 billion in 2025, promises a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The historic growth rate can be credited to sturdy economic expansion in emerging markets, a surge in the need for commercial vehicles, escalated passenger vehicle demand, and a climb in disposable income.

In the upcoming years, it is forecasted that the automotive electronics market will exhibit robust growth. The market is set to surge to $437.84 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This growth projection in the forecast period is linked to factors such as the increasing preference for electric vehicles, an escalation in automobile manufacturing, additional government assistance, and a heightened demand for security features in cars. The forecast period will also see trends like the incorporation of artificial intelligence technology, advanced power electronics debuts, the introduction of augmented reality (AR), the unveiling of new and creative products, as well as strategic alliances and cooperations to widen their product array and boost revenue.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Automotive Electronics Market Landscape?

The rise in the usage of electric vehicles is slated to drive the expansion of the automotive electronics market. Electric vehicles, powered by electricity sourced from batteries, are incorporating an increasing amount of automotive electronics. This is especially true in implementing the electric powertrain system that delivers high power to the vehicles. Moreover, the urgent need to fight against COVID-19 and the aspiration to attain net-zero emissions are accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and hybrids. For instance, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) research in August 2024 shows a substantial increase in the combined U.S. sales of hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Sales went from representing 17.8% of all new light-duty vehicle (LDV) sales in Q1 2024, to a significant 18.7% in Q2 2024. As such, the expanding use of electric vehicles underpins the growth of the automotive electronics market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Automotive Electronics Market?

Major players in the Automotive Electronics include:

• Denso Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Hitachi Ltd

• Aptiv PLC

• Continental AG

• Infineon Technologies AG

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• Texas Instruments

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Automotive Electronics Industry?

Top-tier businesses in the automotive electronics industry are concentrating on the production of electronic components, such as high-amperage surface-mount fuses, to improve the reliability and safety of automotive and industrial electronic systems. These high-amperage surface-mount fuses are small electrical components engineered to safeguard systems by managing high current ratings and warding off overloads and short circuits. For example, Littelfuse, a U.S.-based circuit protection and electronic components producer, unveiled the Ultra-High Amperage SMD Fuse Series in October 2023. This series is meant for various applications, especially in automotive and industrial electronics, providing circuit protection. The fuses in this series can manage high current ratings while maintaining their compact surface-mount design. These systems' safety and reliability are significantly improved by the fuses, which prevent short circuits and overloads. Furthermore, these fuses have a low profile suitable for high-density applications, making them perfect for contemporary electronic devices.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Automotive Electronics Market

The automotive electronicsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Body Electronics, Entertainment, Powertrain, Safety Systems, Other Types

2) By Component: Electronic Control Units, Sensors, Current Carrying Devices, Other Components

3) By Vehicle Type: Light Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Other Vehicle Types

4) By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Avoidance Systems

2) By Body Electronics: Power Window Systems, Central Locking Systems, Lighting Control Systems

3) By Entertainment: Infotainment Systems, Audio Systems, Navigation Systems

4) By Powertrain: Engine Control Units (ECUs), Transmission Control Units, Hybrid And Electric Powertrain Systems

5) By Safety Systems: Airbag Control Systems, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control Systems

6) By Other Types: Telematics Systems, Battery Management Systems, HVAC Control Systems

Automotive Electronics Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the global automotive electronics market. It is anticipated that North America will be the fastest-growing region in coming years. The report covers a comprehensive geographical analysis which includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

