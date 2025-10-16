The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market Set to Reach $16.05 Billion by 2029

Expected to grow to $16.05 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the market size of injection molding polyamide 6 has seen a significant increase. It is projected to expand from $9.78 billion in 2024 to $10.63 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The historical growth is associated with the expansion of the automotive industry, increase in the demand for industrial machinery, higher investment in infrastructure, and robust growth in emerging markets.

The market for injection molding polyamide 6 is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years, achieving a valuation of $16.05 billion by 2029 with a 10.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The projected growth over the forecast period can be linked to the expanding medical and healthcare sector, increasing urbanization, advancements in the manufacturing sector, an emerging aerospace and defense sector, and surging demand for consumer goods. Notable future trends include the use of bio-based polyamide 6, 3D printing and additive manufacturing, miniaturization and micro-molding, advancements in flame retardancy, and digital twin technology.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market?

The forecast period is expected to see a surge in the injection molding polyamide 6 market, fueled by the rising demand for polyamide 6 in automobile applications. Advanced components like polymer composites, magnesium (Mg) alloys, aluminum (Al) alloys, and other similar substances have the potential to substitute cast iron and traditional steel parts, thereby allowing a reduction of up to 50% in the weight of the vehicle's body and chassis, which in turn cuts down fuel consumption. For instance, the usage of light materials like injection molding polyamide 6 in the production of highly efficient engines can potentially save over 5 billion gallons of fuel yearly by 2030 in a quarter of the USA. Consequently, the injection molding polyamide 6 market is likely to be driven by the escalating demand for polyamide 6 in the automotive industry.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market?

Major players in the Injection Molding Polyamide 6 include:

• BASF SE

• Lanxess Corporation

• Huntsman Corporation

• AdvanSix Inc.

• INVISTA

• DOMO Chemicals

• Honeywell International Inc.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

• Formosa Plastics Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Industry?

Emerging trends in the injection molding polyamide 6 market reveal an increasing utilization of polyamide-6 powder in 3D printing. The emerging technology of 3D printing is being used across various sectors like automotive and construction, primarily because it enhances versatility in manufacturing and makes it more economical, energy-efficient, and effective. The application of polyamide-6 powders in the creation of 3D printed parts is projected to simplify the development cycle, reduce costs, and satisfy the custom needs of small-scale production. For instance, the polyamide-6 powder devised by BASF was the first raw material used in creating 3D printed parts and was successfully utilized in engine testing. Consequently, the role of polyamide-6 powder in 3D printing is becoming increasingly significant in the injection molding polyamide 6 market.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market

The injection molding polyamide 6market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Grade: Reinforced PA 6, Unreinforced PA 6, Other Grades

2) By End User: Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Industrial/Machinery, Consumer Goods And Appliances, Construction, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Reinforced PA 6: Glass Fiber Reinforced PA 6, Mineral Reinforced PA 6, Carbon Fiber Reinforced PA 6

2) By Unreinforced PA 6: Standard Unreinforced PA 6, Heat-Stabilized Unreinforced PA 6, Low-Viscosity Unreinforced PA 6

3) By Other Grades: Flame-Retardant PA 6, Antistatic PA 6, Specialty Grades of PA 6

Global Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the injection molding polyamide 6 market and is foreseen to witness the quickest growth in the coming years. The market report for injection molding polyamide 6 covers a wide array of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

