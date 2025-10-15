DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where data-driven decision-making reigns supreme, Research 247 - UAE has emerged as a transformative force in the real estate analytics space. Powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies, this award winning Emirati startup has redefined how investors, agencies, and policymakers navigate the UAE’s dynamic property market. At the heart of its success lies the visionary leadership of CEO Al Rashid Haneef and Analytics team and also balaga raghuram , a former machine learning consultant who played a pivotal role in the development of real time real estate intelligence model and presenting the model at oxford university conference . Balaga Raghuram is also awarded excellence award for his contributions.This article delves into the unparalleled journey of Research 247 UAE, exploring its key milestones, glowing reviews, and the role of AI in reshaping the future of real estate intelligence. The achievements of Research 247 - UAE are also featured in top UAE media houses like Big News Network of dubai media city and also the top middle east news networks like MENAFN and global media houses like Digital Journal Media, Canada.Why Research 247 UAE Stands Out in the PropTech Landscape ?Since its inception in 2021, Research 247 - UAE has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation. The platform offers real-time dashboards, predictive analytics, and extensive data coverage spanning all seven Emirates. Its hallmark feature? A remarkable 95% accuracy rate in analyzing Dubai’s freehold transactions covering 65% of the market and delivering actionable insights within minutes.But what truly sets Research 247 UAE apart is its ability to integrate diverse data streams, including transaction records, property listings, economic indicators, and alternative datasets. This holistic approach empowers businesses to make smarter, faster decisions, whether they’re managing investment portfolios, optimizing agency operations, or shaping urban policy.Role of CEO and Core team :At the helm of Research 247 - UAE is Al Rashid Haneef, whose visionary leadership and entrepreneurial spirit have been instrumental in transforming the startup into a PropTech powerhouse. Under his guidance, the company achieved groundbreaking milestones, including recognition in Gartner and ranking among HelloPeter’s Top 60 Fastest-Growing MENA PropTech Startups. Complementing his leadership is a talented core team, led by Machine Learning Research Consultant, Balaga Raghuram, whose expertise in machine learning revolutionized the platform’s capabilities. Together, this dynamic team has fostered a culture of innovation, collaboration, and excellence, driving the company’s success and setting new standards in the industry.The company’s achievements were outstanding. It was recently featured in Gartner’s portal , a prestigious recognition that underscores its global leadership in AI-powered property intelligence. Additionally, Research 247 - UAE was named one of the Top 60 Fastest-Growing MENA PropTech Startups by HelloPeter, further solidifying its reputation as a trailblazer in the industry.The Team Behind the Innovation and Role of Balaga RaghuramAt the core of Research 247 UAE’s success is Balaga Raghuram, a former machine-learning consultant whose expertise has revolutionized the platform’s capabilities. Recognized with the coveted Excellence Award, Raghuram spearheaded the development of an advanced AI-powered engine that integrates real-time data streams with predictive modeling. His work has delivered measurable results, including:1) A 15-basis-point uplift in investor portfolio returns within six months of deployment.2) Enhanced user engagement for real estate agencies integrating the platform.3) Unmatched accuracy in forecasting real estate prices, and presentation at the Oxford University Conference.4) Balaga Raghuram’s contributions extend beyond technical brilliance. He has championed ethical considerations in algorithmic modeling, ensuring that Research 247 UAE delivers transparency and fairness alongside innovation. His vision has not only transformed the company but also set new benchmarks for the entire PropTech industry.What Clients Are Saying: Top-Notch Reviews Across PlatformsThe true measure of any platform’s success lies in its impact on users and Research 247 UAE has consistently earned excellent reviews all the clientsMENAFN (Middle East North Africa Financial Network): Analysts describe Research 247 UAE as a "game-changer" in the PropTech space, lauding its revolutionary approach to integrating real-time data streams and delivering actionable insights.These glowing reviews reflect not only the platform’s reliability but also its ability to meet the demands of a competitive and dynamic market.Key Milestones That Define Research 247 UAEOver the past five years, Research 247 UAE has achieved several milestones that underscore its leadership in the PropTech ecosystem:Global Recognition: Featured in Gartner’s Market Guide for AI in Real Estate, positioning the company as a thought leader in AI-driven property intelligence.Rapid Growth: Named one of the Top 60 Fastest-Growing MENA PropTech Startups by HelloPeter, highlighting its rapid expansion and market impact.Strategic Asset Sale and Technology Transfer , dissolution and furture plans: Successfully completed a strategic asset sale and technology transfer, paving the way for the next generation of AI-powered real estate intelligence lab tailored to the UAE market, mentioned the CEO Al Rashid Haneef

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.