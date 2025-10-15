Seattle’s Original Romance Bookstore Expands Into Pioneer Square This November

From wheels to walls, Beguiled Books expands from its beloved mobile booktique to a permanent Pioneer Square storefront

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beguiled Books, Seattle’s original romance bookstore , is opening its first brick-and-mortar location in Pioneer Square at 109 1st Ave S.Building on the success of its mobile bookstore, Beguiled will celebrate its grand opening November 15–16 with 18 author signings, bookish flash tattoos, hosted treats, and other immersive delights celebrating the romance genre.“We’ve seen first-hand how readers light up when they find us in the wild celebrating romance unapologetically,” said Ashley Adair, founder of Beguiled Books. “Our mission is to make book shopping fun while championing inclusive Happily Ever Afters for all.”After a debut popup in late 2024, Beguiled hit the road on Valentine’s weekend 2025 with their pink-and-white striped mobile bookstore. Its cozy interior and curated mix of new, gently loved, local, and vintage romance titles quickly made it a frequent presence at markets, fairs, and festivals across Seattle. The Pioneer Square storefront marks the next chapter for the business as it joins the neighborhood’s rich network of independent bookstores and creative small businesses.The opening comes amid a national resurgence of the romance genre. According to The New York Times and Publishers Weekly, romance fiction sales climbed more than 20% in 2024, driven by BookTok trends and the explosive rise of subgenres like romantasy and dark romance. Beguiled Books joins the more than 300% growth in romance-only bookstores nationwide since 2020, as reported by Romancing the Data (NPD BookScan, 2024). The Puget Sound has emerged as a vibrant hub for this movement, now home to five dedicated romance bookstores, including Beguiled.The new Pioneer Square space will feature a robust LGBTQ+ romance section, Beguiled’s signature Blind Date surprise books, and local author appearances. The store’s mobile trailer will continue to operate for festivals and off-site activations throughout the region.“Romance readers are some of the most devoted and passionate people,” Adair added. “Beguiled is meant to be their corner of the city—a place to discover their next 5-star read, connect with fellow book lovers, and feel seen."Set within a historic Pioneer Square building on Seattle’s Underground Tour route, Beguiled Books brings new life to one of the city’s most storied blocks.Tickets for the Grand Opening Weekend are available now at https://www.beguiledbooks.com/opening In addition to a typical walk-in line they will also offer free, timed entry tickets to help minimize lines (and keep guests out of the Seattle rain). On Sunday, November 16, Beguiled will open an hour early for a sensory-friendly hour designed to offer a calmer shopping experience.About the FounderAshley Adair is the founder and owner of Beguiled Books, Seattle’s original romance bookstore. A lifelong champion of kissing books, Ashley brings both business strategy and heart to the brand. Before launching Beguiled, she built a career in human resources and organizational development and earned her MBA from the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business. She also served as Vice President of Programming for the Emerald City Romance Writers, helping build community among local authors.Ashley founded Beguiled in 2024 as a mobile “booktique,” transforming a cargo trailer into Seattle’s first romance bookstore on wheels. For the Pioneer Square expansion, her husband of 14 years, Zach Adair, joins the business full-time, helping bring Beguiled’s next chapter to life. Together, they’re creating a space where every reader feels like the main character.###

