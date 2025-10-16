Coffee Concentrates, Essences And Extracts Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $32.91 Billion by 2029

Coffee Concentrates, Essences And Extracts Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Coffee Concentrates, Essences And Extracts Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Coffee Concentrates, Essences And Extracts Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been a robust increase in the market size of coffee concentrates, essences and extracts. The market's value will experience an elevation from $25 billion in 2024 to approximately $26.33 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The past growth in this market has been driven by factors such as its cultural and social significance, globalization and trade occurrences, the prominence of café culture and specialty coffee, shifts in consumer tastes, and economic conditions.

The market size for coffee concentrates, essences, and extracts is anticipated to witness robust growth in the upcoming years. It is projected to rise to $32.91 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The expected growth during this forecasting tenure can be attributed to factors such as health and wellness trends, sustainable and ethical sourcing, individualization and specialty coffee, e-commerce and online retail, and global market expansion. Upcoming trends within this period include the implementation of technology in coffee production, alternative coffee formats, diversity in coffee origins, focus on packaging sustainability, and cultural and experiential coffee consumption.

Download a free sample of the coffee concentrates, essences and extracts market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9702&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Coffee Concentrates, Essences And Extracts Market?

The burgeoning industry of e-commerce is projected to fuel the expansion of the coffee market in the future. Electronic commerce, commonly referred to as e-commerce, involves the online trade of products and services. The emergent e-commerce industry presents an effective and energetic platform for coffee manufacturers and sellers, providing purchasers a varied and handy shopping experience, aiding in the overall expansion of the coffee market. To illustrate, in August 2024, the United States Census Bureau, a government agency in the US, reported that retail e-commerce sales in the US for the second quarter of 2024 amounted to a projected $282.3 billion, signifying a 5.3% surge from the first quarter of 2023. As such, the rising e-commerce industry is spearheading the expansion of the coffee market.

Which Players Dominate The Coffee Concentrates, Essences And Extracts Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Coffee Concentrates, Essences And Extracts Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nestlé SA

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• Starbucks Corporation

• The J. M. Smucker Company

• JAB Holding Company

• Strauss Coffee B.V.

• Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.

• Tata Consumer Products Limited

• UCC Europe Limited

• Steamy Bean Coffee LLC

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Coffee Concentrates, Essences And Extracts Market?

The emergence of product innovation is becoming a significant trend in the coffee industry. Important players in this sector are centering their efforts on creating innovative products that enhance customer satisfaction and secure their standing in the market. To illustrate, Blue Bottle, a specialty coffee roaster and cafe retailer, owned by Nestle in the US, released a superior form of instant coffee, named Craft Instant Espresso, in October 2022. The coffee was developed with high-quality beans using a distinctive roasting technique and a slow freeze-drying process. The objective of launching Craft Instant Espresso was to make it possible for customers to create superior beverages in their own homes, devoid of costly equipment or brewing expertise.

Global Coffee Concentrates, Essences And Extracts Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The coffee concentrates, essences and extractsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Whole-Bean, Ground Coffee, Instant Coffee, Coffee Pods, Capsules

2) By Application: Hot Drinks, Ready-To-Drink Coffee, Flavored Beverages

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online, Other Channels

4) By End Use: HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, Cafe And Caterers), Retail

Subsegments:

1) By Whole-Bean: Specialty Whole-Bean Coffee, Organic Whole-Bean Coffee, Flavored Whole-Bean Coffee

2) By Ground Coffee: Regular Ground Coffee, Specialty Ground Coffee, Flavored Ground Coffee

3) By Instant Coffee: Freeze-Dried Instant Coffee, Spray-Dried Instant Coffee, Instant Coffee Mixes

4) By Coffee Pods: Single-Serve Coffee Pods, Compostable Coffee Pods, Flavored Coffee Pods

5) By Capsules: Espresso Capsules, Specialty Coffee Capsules, Compatible Capsules

View the full coffee concentrates, essences and extracts market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coffee-concentrates-essences-and-extracts-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Coffee Concentrates, Essences And Extracts Market?

In 2024, Europe led the global market for Coffee Concentrates, Essences, and Extracts. It's anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the coming forecast period. The report encompasses a variety of regions which include the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Coffee Concentrates, Essences And Extracts Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Tea Extracts Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tea-extracts-global-market-report

Tea Pods Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tea-pods-global-market-report

Tea Capsule Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tea-capsule-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.