Protek President and CEO, Keith Chval, to Present at the 2025 Oxygen Forensics Conference

Chval draws on three decades of digital forensics experience to provide attendees with actionable insights on maximizing the value of their investigations.

My session will focus on practical strategies for navigating the often complex relationship between examiners and attorneys, ensuring investigations are efficient, effective, and legally sound.” — Keith Chval

WILLOWBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Protek International, Inc. , a leading provider of digital forensics and eDiscovery services, announced that its President and CEO, Keith Chval, will be a featured speaker at the 2025 Oxygen Forensics Conference . The conference is a premier event for digital forensic professionals, law enforcement, and corporate investigators.Keith Chval will present his session, "Of Time Bombs, Batons and 2-Point Conversions: Examinations and the Examiner/Attorney-Client Dynamic," drawing on nearly three decades of experience in digital forensics. Having sat on both sides of the examiner/attorney-client relationship, Chval’s session promises to provide attendees with actionable insights on maximizing the value of their investigations, improving communication strategies, and delivering impactful results."I'm honored to share my experience and insights with the digital forensics community," said Chval. "My session will focus on practical strategies for navigating the often complex relationship between examiners and attorneys, ensuring investigations are efficient, effective, and legally sound."Attendees can expect to learn about:• Setting the stage for success through matter intake and expectation management.• Critical communication strategies (dos and don'ts) for effective collaboration.• Creating impactful and effective deliverables that go beyond a simple data dump.About Protek:Founded in 2005, Protek is a leading provider of digital forensics and eDiscovery services for legal and corporate clients. Protek empowers organizations to navigate complex legal challenges with confidence. Our mission is to deliver innovative and reliable solutions, guided by integrity and a commitment to client success.About the Oxygen Forensics Conference:The 2025 Oxygen Forensics Conference, scheduled for October 21-23 in Orlando, FL, is a significant gathering for digital forensics professionals, attracting experts, investigators, partners, and leaders in the field. The conference provides a platform for hands-on training, product demonstrations, and in-depth discussions focused on addressing real-world investigative challenges and advancing the science of digital forensics.

