Tips for getting to the Fair

RALEIGH – The 2025 N.C. State Fair starts on Thursday, Oct. 16, and when it comes to getting to the fair and parking there are several options. The fair offers free parking on state fair property, Carter-Finley Football stadium property and at the Lenovo Center. In addition to these lots, fairgoers have the option of parking at two satellite parking lots or taking the bus.

“We want a fairgoer’s experience to start with getting to the fair,” said Kent Yelverton. “The area around the fairgrounds experiences increased traffic during the 11-day run of the N.C. State Fair. Our public safety partners are committed to helping fairgoers arrive safely and get to the best possible parking option. The best advice is follow directions given by N.C. Highway Patrol as they will direct you to the best parking.”

Information on different parking and ride options follows:

Park & Ride:

Go Raleigh: GoRaleigh shuttles will carry fairgoers to the state fairgrounds from Garner Station (behind Goodberry’s) in Garner. The address is 1407 Garner Station Blvd, Raleigh. Riders are dropped off and picked up at Gate 1. Round trip cost $5 or $4 for one way. Seniors and passengers with disabilities pay half fare. Children under 40 inches tall ride for free.

Go Durham: Express service will be provided free of charge from Durham Station at 515 W. Pettigrew St. in Durham. The service will run hourly from 8 a.m. to fair closing time. A full schedule is available at the Go Durham Website.



N.C. State Fair free satellite parking lots:

Free parking is available at two parking lots close to the fairgrounds.



Bandwidth Dogwood Lot: Located at 4501 Reedy Creek Road, Raleigh. Entrance to this lot is off Reedy Creek Road. With quick access to I-40 via Wade Avenue, this is the easiest lot to access as you make your way to the Fair. A free shuttle runs continuously to and from this lot to Gate 8 at the Fairgrounds.

Cardinal Lot: Located at 5766 Chapel Hill Road, Raleigh. This lot is located off Hwy. 54/Chapel Hill Road just off I-40 Exit 290 on your way to the fairgrounds. A free tram will pick up from the parking lot and drop off at Gate 7 off Youth Center Drive.



Additional Free Parking:

Free parking is available on State Fair, Carter-Finely Football Stadium and Lenovo Center properties. There are four dates during the run of the fair with events at the Lenovo Center. On these days Lenovo Center Parking will be reserved/paid parking. The dates are Thursday, Oct. 16; Friday, Oct. 17; Friday, Oct. 24; and Saturday, Oct. 25.

Fairgoers are encouraged to come early to avoid additional Lenovo Center traffic on these days and take Wade Avenue to Edwards Mill Road to park in these lots.

Accessible Parking:

Visitors with handicap permits should park in the paved parking lot at the corner of Blue Ridge Road and Trinity Road, near Gate 10 of the Fairgrounds. There are more than 100 parking spaces designated for use by visitors with disabilities in this lot, but a valid handicap permit is required. Visitors can access the Fair through Gate10. When handicap parking spaces at Gate 10 are filled, drivers with valid handicap permits will be directed to overflow handicap parking at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Paid Parking:

The N.C. State Fair does not charge for parking. Some private property owners located near the fairgrounds may offer paid parking at their property during fair week. The State Fair does not control or own these lots.

Drop-off and Ride Sharing Services:

Ride sharing services and fairgoer drop-off are located at Gate 1 located off Hillsborough Street.

