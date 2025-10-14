Certified Trading Card Association (CTCA) Launches as the First National Trade Association for the Trading Card Industry

WENTZVILLE, MO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Certified Trading Card Association, Inc. (CTCA) is excited to announce its official launch, marking a pivotal moment for the trading card industry. Created to unite and elevate all segments of the hobby—sports cards, gaming cards, and entertainment cards—the CTCA is the first dedicated trade association built by industry professionals, for industry professionals.Why CTCA Was FoundedFounded by Nick Jarman, the CTCA was born out of the need for a unified voice and standards in the rapidly growing trading card market. “For years, the industry has lacked a central organization to represent collectors, dealers, manufacturers, graders, and related businesses,” said Jarman. “CTCA fills that gap, bringing together the entire community to set standards, share resources, and drive growth.”Benefits & Value for MembersCTCA members will benefit from:• Advocacy and representation at the national and local level• Access to exclusive industry data, reports, and best practices• Educational resources and training tailored to member needs• Networking opportunities with peers and leaders across all segments• A platform for collaboration, innovation, and problem-solvingWith a focus on legitimacy, quality, and community, CTCA aims to set new benchmarks for professionalism and growth in the hobby.Join the MovementCTCA is now accepting founding members! If you’re a collector, dealer, manufacturer, grader, or any business affiliated with the trading card industry, visit www.thectca.org to learn more and sign up. Those who register before the end of 2025 will receive 50% of their 2026 membership cost. Be part of shaping the future of trading cards.Live Q&A with Founder Nick JarmanTo celebrate the launch, Founder & CEO Nick Jarman will be live on Whatnot on October 15th at 7pm CST, discussing all things CTCA and answering your questions. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect directly and learn more: https://www.thectca.org/live About CTCAThe Certified Trading Card Association, Inc. is the first trade association dedicated to supporting, connecting, and advocating for all segments of the trading card industry. CTCA is committed to raising standards, providing value, and growing the hobby for everyone.For more information, press inquiries, or to become a member, visit www.thectca.org , email connect@thectca.org, or text/call (636) 577-8664

