Brand Strategist Karina Karn launches her first book on behavioural science

Karina Karn - Behavioural Strategist

Her book explores how behavioural biases shape consumer decisions and drive brand growth.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brand strategist and behavioural expert Karina Karn has officially launched her first book , Invisible Triggers: 37 Psychological Biases that Drive Consumer Choice and Brand Growth. The work explores how human psychology and decision-making principles can be applied to brand strategy, design and communication frameworks that drive measurable business impact.Her work sits at the intersection of behavioural science, brand semiotics and human psychology - bridging data and emotion to create systems that feel intuitive to customers. “AI tools can generate copy, but they can’t design meaning. That’s where I come in,” explains Karn.Through her consulting practice and global masterclasses, Karn helps founders and brands uncover the hidden psychological patterns that shape perception, preference and loyalty. Her strategic frameworks translate behavioural insights into powerful positioning, storytelling and brand strategies that create authentic resonance with customers.Invisible Triggers offers a unique synthesis of behavioural science and brand strategy, applying cognitive and heuristic biases to the world of branding within a structured way. Karn’s work explores how hidden psychological patterns shape consumer perception and influence brand growth, bridging the gap between behavioural insight and strategic brand design.About Karina KarnKarina Karn is a Behavioural Brand Strategist, author and speaker based in London. Her frameworks combine behavioural science, brand semiotics and human psychology to decode how people perceive meaning, value and trust. She collaborates with founders, marketing teams and thought leaders to turn behavioural insights into sustainable business growth.For more information, visit her website or connect on LinkedIn

