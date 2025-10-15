Rapper Mickey Factz To Serve As Adjunct Professor For ‘The Art of the MC’ at NYU's Clive Davis Institute

Mickey Factz

The fall course will start October 23rd

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed Hip-Hop artist and Grammy award-winning songwriter Mickey Factz has been appointed as an adjunct professor at New York University’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, where he will teach a course titled “The Art of the MC.” The course, previously taught by Black Thought of The Roots, will launch for the fall 2025 semester on October 23rd and explore the craft, culture, and creative process of emceeing, offering students a unique opportunity to study Hip-Hop lyricism from one of the genre’s most respected penmen.

Known for his intricate wordplay, storytelling, and deep understanding of Hip-Hop’s history, Mickey Factz brings more than two decades of industry experience to NYU. His career has spanned collaborations with artists such as Drake, Lupe Fiasco, and Kendrick Lamar, as well as critical acclaim for his quintessential recordings from rap’s blog era.

“The Art of the MC” will take a historical and explorative approach to investigate the art of MC'ing, and immerse students in the techniques and philosophies behind writing, performance, and artistic authenticity in rap. The workshop nature of the course will create an environment where students will investigate the history, dig into the present and directly apply their findings in creative ways. The curriculum will include lyrical analysis, freestyle development, song structure, stage presence, and the evolution of hip-hop as both an art form and a cultural movement. By the end of the seven-week course, students will have a richer understanding of the craft of MC’ing and will be able to articulate their opinions of the art with a more informed understanding of the nuances and command of the craft while being armed with its historical foundations.

“It’s an honor to continue the legacy of MC’s that preceded me to teach at the Clive Davis Institute. I will be bringing my expertise, wealth of knowledge and mentoring to a historic space such as NYU. I want to acknowledge the incredible faculty at NYU for their support as well as my friend Shawn Setaro for his words of recommendation. Long, Live, Lyricism. Class is in session. Literally.” - Mickey Factz

The Clive Davis Institute, part of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, is globally recognized for its innovative programs that merge music creation, business, and culture. By adding Factz to its faculty, the Institute continues its legacy of embracing and legitimizing Hip-Hop education at the university level — a tradition that includes past courses with Questlove, Pharrell Williams, and Swizz Beatz.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Mickey Factz to the Clive Davis Institute for the “Art of the MC” course. Mickey is entering the department with his groundbreaking hip-hop pedagogy, and decades of experience as a lyricist, educator, and cultural innovator. His dedication to teaching and his artistic vision will be a massive asset to our students and community.” - JD Samson, Performance Area Head and Associate Arts Professor

In addition to his teaching role, Mickey Factz continues to operate Pendulum Ink, a groundbreaking rap education academy he co-founded to train lyricists in the art of storytelling, rhythm, and delivery. His appointment at NYU further cements his mission to elevate Hip-Hop as an academic and cultural discipline.

MORE ABOUT NYU’s CLIVE DAVIS INSTITUTE OF RECORDED MUSIC:

Founded by legendary music executive Clive Davis, the Institute is part of the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. It offers one of the most progressive music education programs in the world, blending creative practice, business strategy, and cultural study to prepare students for leadership in the evolving music industry.

MORE ABOUT MICKEY FACTZ:

Mickey Factz is a Bronx-born rapper, lauded songwriter, well respected lyricist, educator, and cultural innovator. A XXL Freshman 2009 class alumnus who strives to bridge the gap between Hip-Hop and academia, Mickey has worked with everyone from Lil Wayne, Kanye West, John Legend, Kid Cudi and countless others. Outside of his stellar musical catalogue, Mickey has toured with Lupe Fiasco, Busta Rhymes, Big Sean and was co-signed by Pharrell in 2008. Factz has battled four times professionally, starred in two Honda commercials, has had campaigns with Puma, Akoo, EA Sports, Sony, 10 Deep, and many other brands.

