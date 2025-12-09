Brooks Law Group Wins 2025 Best of Florida — Personal Injury Firms

Best of Florida Award

Tampa-based firm recognized for statewide leadership in truck and commercial vehicle accident litigation

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brooks Law Group today announced it has been named a 2025 Best of Florida — Personal Injury Firms winner, honoring the firm’s commitment to client advocacy and results across the state of Florida. The Tampa-based personal injury firm focuses its practice on trucking and commercial vehicle (CMV) accident cases, representing clients from the Panhandle to South Florida.“We’ve built our practice around the complexities of commercial vehicle litigation—rapid evidence preservation, federal and state regulation, fleet telematics, and the collision of corporate policy with real people’s lives,” said Stephen K. Brooks of Brooks Law Group. “This recognition is a meaningful nod to the dedication our team brings to every case and every client.”With a statewide footprint, Brooks Law Group’s attorneys handle a broad spectrum of CMV matters, including semi-truck, box-truck, delivery van, construction vehicle, and bus collisions. The firm’s approach integrates rapid evidence preservation, analysis of ECM/EDR and fleet telematics, and collaboration with accident reconstruction, human factors, and medical experts to build strong, fact-driven cases.Recognition Highlights• Award: Best of Florida — Personal Injury Firms (2025)• Practice Focus: Trucking and commercial vehicle accidents statewide• Headquarters: Tampa, Florida• Impact: Signals consistent legal excellence and client-centered service in high-stakes roadway litigation“Commercial vehicle cases move fast and demand precision,” added Beach Brooks III. “From early scene work and spoliation letters to negotiating with insurers and, when necessary, trying cases, our team is structured to move decisively for Florida families.”Brooks Law Group is a Florida-based personal injury firm with a specialty focus on trucking and commercial vehicle (CMV) accidents, including semi-trucks, box trucks, delivery vans, construction vehicles, buses, and other commercial fleets—serving clients throughout the state from its headquarters in Tampa. The firm is committed to advocacy, education, and community engagement and brings deep, hands-on experience to complex CMV crash investigations and litigation. Learn more at LookToBrooks.com

