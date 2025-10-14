AI Leadership Takes Center Stage with Leading Through AI Disruption and 3rd Edition of Leveraging Digital Transformation

Reigniting Digital Leadership for Leveraging AI

An Invitation for Houston Leaders to Reignite Their Digital Leadership and Accelerate Career and Business Growth

Learning AI is different from adopting AI. Adoption goes beyond AI skills to demand reinvention, agility, and transformative digital leadership that integrates both human and artificial intelligence.” — M. Nadia Vincent, MBA

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes businesses, one message is clear: automation alone is not digital transformation. Digital Transformation Leaders, led by CEO M. Nadia Vincent, invites executives, leaders, and professionals to an exclusive event — “ Leading Through AI Disruption ” — on October 22, 2025, at 9:00 AM at The Ion, Houston, Texas.The complimentary event (registration required) targets leaders across all sector, including energy, logistics, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and technology who want to future-proof their organizations and careers in the AI era.A Global Wake-Up Call for Leadership TransformationAccenture’s recent move to cut 11,000 jobs under an $865 million restructuring plan while expanding its AI workforce to 77,000 specialists signals a global shift: businesses are rapidly investing in artificial intelligence but neglecting investment in human intelligence.A MIT Sloan study found that 95% of AI initiatives fail to deliver measurable value, mainly due to poor leadership and lack of a digital mindset. Meanwhile, U.S. hiring plans are at their lowest since 2009, illustrating how deeply AI disruption is reshaping the economy.“Learning AI is one thing, adopting it is another,” says Nadia Vincent. “Adoption requires not just skills — it demands reinvention, agility, and a new kind of digital leadership that integrates both human and artificial intelligence.”Automation Is Not InnovationMany businesses are using AI mainly to automate and cut costs, missing the true potential of AI. “Cost-cutting linked to efficiency should be the first step in innovation — but it’s not innovation itself,” Vincent explains. “ True innovation begins when efficiency evolves into creation. Innovation has two stages:1. Efficiency — Streamlining operations and reducing waste.2. Creation — Using human intelligence to generate new value and solutions.Most organizations remain stuck in phase one, limiting innovation and growth. “AI won’t create more jobs,” Vincent emphasizes, “but digital leaders will. We need leaders who can transform not only their systems but their thinking to create new value in the digital economy.”That’s why Digital Transformation Leaders is hosting Leading Through AI Disruption — to reignite authentic leadership and empower professionals to thrive in an AI-driven future.Keynote: “Rise and Reignite! Fearless Visionary Leadership to Seize AI’s Opportunities.”Nadia Vincent, international executive advisor, multi-award-winning Thought Leader (Ranked in the Global Top 10), author of Leveraging Digital Transformation , will share about “The Digital Transformation Success Formula,” a proven roadmap for thriving in the AI era.She will also unveil the 3rd edition of her renowned book Leveraging Digital Transformation — newly updated with advanced AI strategy and digital leadership insights.Featured Talk: “The Art and Science of Leading Through Disruption” by Kate McKayFollowing the keynote, Kate McKay, High-Performance Coach, Athlete, and International Speaker, will deliver an inspiring talk on mastering the mindset, resilience, and emotional agility leaders need to excel amid rapid change. Her message bridges neuroscience and leadership, reminding attendees that thriving in the age of AI requires mastering both systems and human potential.Cross-Industry Leadership PanelA dynamic cross-industry panel will follow, featuring:• A senior executive from the Greater Houston Port Bureau• An AI innovation leader from Improving, a technology firm building AI solutions across sectors.• A venture capitalist funding digital innovation and startups.• And more.Together, they’ll explore what is happening and how to align human and artificial intelligence to sustain growth and shape the future of work.Why Attend?This transformative event will:• Reignite digital leadership, across industries• Equip leaders with the essentials to navigate AI disruption• Address real challenges in AI adoption and innovation fatigue• Inspire participants to reinvent their vision and careers for the AI eraStrategic Partners• PMI Houston: The Project Management Institute chapter supporting transformative project leaders.• Improving: A trusted digital services company delivering AI solutions to Fortune 500 and Global 1000 firms.• The Greater Houston Port Bureau: Representing over 250 maritime and logistics companies.• Impact Hub Houston: A global network organization supporting startups and driving community impact.Event SnapshotLeading Through AI Disruption (Register Now): https://www.itransformme.com/ltaid Date & Time: October 22, 2025 | 9:00 AM – 11:15 AMLocation: The Ion Houston, 4201 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002Admission: Complimentary (Registration Required)Audience: Leaders, Managers, Executives, Entrepreneursf

Leading Through AI Disruption Invitation

