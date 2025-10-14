Dynamite Blockchain Closes Strategic Acquisition of Kasya Tokens

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (the “Company” or “Dynamite”) (CSE: KAS) is pleased to announce that it has completed the transaction contemplated under its asset purchase agreement (the “Agreement”), dated October 2, 2025, through the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of 150,000,000 Kasya utility tokens (“Kasya”) from an arm’s length vendor (the “Vendor”). Please see the Company’s news release dated October 2, 2025, for further information respecting the Agreement and the Acquisition.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Dynamite has acquired 150,000,000 Kasya tokens in exchange for 6,300,000 common shares (the “Consideration Shares”), issued at a deemed price of $0.075 per share, for a total deemed valuation of $472,500. The acquired Kasya tokens are fully vested at close. During the negotiation period, the market price of Kasya was approximately $0.0023 USD per token, as quoted on the decentralized exchange where it trades.

As of the date of this news release, the Kasya token price was $0.0025 USD delivering an immediate uplift to corporate net asset value at close. The Consideration Shares are subject to resale restrictions expiring four (4) months and one (1) day after issuance.

“The KASYA acquisition reinforces our commitment to building a comprehensive Kaspa ecosystem,” stated Akshay Sood, Chief Executive Officer of Dynamite.

“KASYA is more than a token—it’s a cornerstone of Kaspa’s AI-powered payments layer that brings natural-language interaction to decentralized finance, aligning perfectly with our strategy to own high-utility assets”, added Mr. Sood.

About Kasya

The Kasya token powers the Kasya AI ecosystem, an AI smart agent mobile platform that enables users to execute payments, verify documents, manage FX, and perform on-chain actions through simple natural-language commands. Operating on the Kaspa BlockDAG network, Kasya AI bridges human intent with blockchain precision—offering sub-second, feeless settlement. Kasya’s fixed-supply tokenomics and real-world payment utility position it as a foundational layer in the growing Kaspa ecosystem.

On behalf of the Company,

Akshay Sood,

Chief Executive Officer

236-259-0279

About Dynamite Blockchain Corp.

Dynamite Blockchain Corp. is a blockchain technology and infrastructure company focused on building shareholder value through its Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy, which is compromised of 3 primary divisions: Holdings, Products and Services. The Holdings Division is the foundation, which focuses on acquiring utility-driven tokens that combine scarcity with real-world adoption and monetization. The Products and Services Divisions are intended to drive utility into the digital assets in the Holdings Division by the development and acquisition of products and services that will be compatible with the digital assets in the Company’s Holdings Division. Working in strategic harmony, the vertically integrated Blockchain Ecosystem not only offers shareholders ownership in rare and unique digital assets, but also provides them with a unique investment vehicle that has utility generation built into its business model.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to statements respecting: Kasya’s fixed-supply tokenomics and real-world payment utility positioning it as a foundational layer in the growing Kaspa ecosystem; the Kasya acquisition to reinforce the Company’s commitment to building a comprehensive Kaspa ecosystem; that Kasya will be the cornerstone of Kasya AI’s AI-powered payments layer that brings natural-language interaction to decentralized finance; and the Kasya token aligning perfectly with the Company’s strategy to own high-utility assets. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements, or otherwise.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

