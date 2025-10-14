Idaho Fish and Game seeks identity of suspected poachers in the Coeur d’Alene area

All wildlife crimes are violations of Idaho law and losses of valuable public resources. Anyone able to identify one or both suspects or provide information aiding in their identification is encouraged to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-(800)-632-5999. Reports can be made confidentially and anonymously. Information can also be reported online.

A Citizens Against Poaching monetary reward will be requested for individuals who provide credible, detailed information that significantly helps identify the person(s) involved and leads to any relevant charges.