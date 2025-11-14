Century 21 Union Realty Rebrands as Century 21 Coastal Properties, Expands in South Bay

The Century 21 Coastal Properties leadership team celebrates the brokerage’s rebrand and expansion in the South Bay.

Family-owned brokerage rebrands after 45 years, opening a flagship Redondo Beach office and Hermosa Beach kiosk with global Century 21® reach.

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than 45 years of proudly serving the South Bay, Century 21 Union Realty has rebranded as Century 21 Coastal Properties , marking a new era of growth, visibility, and global reach for the family-owned brokerage.The rebrand reflects both the company’s deep local roots and its alignment with the international power of the Century 21brand. Along with the name change, the brokerage is expanding its presence with a flagship office in Redondo Beach and a high-visibility kiosk in Hermosa Beach, bringing added convenience to clients along the coastline.“This rebrand is more than just a new name,” said Jennette Toderick, CEO and Broker of Century 21 Coastal Properties. “It represents our history, our future, and our commitment to the communities we love. While our name has changed, what remains the same is our trusted ownership, our incredible staff, and our unwavering promise to deliver the best real estate service in the South Bay. With the continued strength of a global brand behind us, our clients and agents have access to even greater opportunities.”A Legacy of Service Since 1972Century 21 Coastal Properties traces its roots back to 1972, when it was founded as Union Realty Co. In 1987, the firm joined the Century 21network as Century 21 Union Realty, quickly becoming a leader in the South Bay market. Over the decades, the brokerage has built its reputation on integrity, innovation, and results — consistently ranking as the #1 Century 21 office in the South Bay.The rebrand to Century 21 Coastal Properties in 2025 honors this rich history while positioning the company for continued success in a changing market.Expanding With Local Roots and Global ReachWith the launch of a new flagship office in Redondo Beach and a kiosk in Hermosa Beach, Century 21 Coastal Properties is strengthening its connection to the community while offering clients and agents expanded visibility and resources. The Hermosa Beach kiosk will provide a modern, accessible point of contact in one of the South Bay’s most vibrant coastal cities.Backed by the power of the global Century 21network, which operates in more than 80 countries, Century 21 Coastal Properties delivers unmatched marketing, technology, and international exposure — ensuring that clients benefit from both local expertise and worldwide reach.Continuing the TraditionThough the name has changed, the company’s leadership, staff, and values remain the same. Century 21 Coastal Properties continues to be family-owned and locally operated, led by CEO and Broker Jennette Toderick, whose vision blends tradition with innovation to meet the evolving needs of today’s real estate market.Looking AheadCentury 21 Coastal Properties is committed to maintaining its position as a market leader while expanding opportunities for its agents and clients. By combining trusted local service with the strength of a global brand, the company is uniquely positioned to guide buyers, sellers, and investors in one of the most competitive and desirable real estate markets in the country.About Century 21 Coastal PropertiesFounded in 1972 as Union Realty Co., the brokerage became Century 21 Union Realty in 1987 and rebranded in 2025 as Century 21 Coastal Properties. Family-owned and locally operated for more than 50 years, the firm has consistently ranked as the #1 Century 21 office in the South Bay. With a flagship office in Redondo Beach, a kiosk in Hermosa Beach, and the strength of the global Century 21brand, Century 21 Coastal Properties delivers trusted service with worldwide reach.Media Contact:Jennette ToderickCEO & BrokerCentury 21 Coastal Properties310.418.6318broker@coastalc21.com

