Roofs In A Box Launches Virtual Staffing Services to Help Exterior Restoration Businesses Reduce Costs

Roofs In A Box expands nationwide, offering virtual staffing and BPO services to help exterior contractors cut costs and scale efficiently.

AVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roofs In A Box , a provider of virtual staffing and marketing services specialized for the exterior restoration industry, today announced the formal expansion of its virtual staffing and business process outsourcing (BPO) services to support roofing, siding, and exterior contractors across the U.S. The move aims to help clients reduce fixed labor costs and streamline operations as demand fluctuates.Roofs In A Box, part of Connection Holdings, offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the needs of exterior restoration firms. These services include:Virtual Staffing & Marketing — remote professionals handling tasks such as lead generation, customer service, operations support, and marketing.BPO & Call Center Services — full or partial outsourcing of back-office and contact center functions.Operations Support — bookkeeping, administrative support, claims processing, estimating support (“Supplement Specialists”), and more.Fulfillment & Materials Support — nationwide staffing and logistics assistance for project fulfillment.The company reports that clients can save up to 70% on operational expenses, especially during slow periods when maintaining full in-house staffing is cost-inefficient.“We have reduced our operational costs by over 50% while maintaining white-glove customer service by staffing through Roofs In A Box,” said Jamey Nehring, CEO of Renatus Exteriors in Rapid City, SD.“Roofs In A Box has helped reduce our operational costs while bringing in great talent that fits our culture. We continue to add staff through them and are excited to use them to scale,” added Ben Wintermote, COO of Fletcher Roofing LLC in Tucson, AZ.Roofs In A Box’s leadership team has successfully launched operations in nine states, navigating diverse regulatory, seasonal, and market conditions across the roofing sector. The company positions itself as a strategic partner for roofing and exterior contractors seeking to reduce overhead, maintain quality, and mitigate risk without the complexity of managing large in-house teams.“Our goal is to simplify operations, cut costs, and free up time so roofing companies can focus on growth,” said a spokesperson for Roofs In A Box.The company is now actively partnering with contractors, franchise groups, and service providers nationwide to deliver cost-effective, scalable staffing solutions that improve efficiency and profitability.About Roofs In A BoxRoofs In A Box is an industry-focused provider of virtual staffing, marketing, and operational support services for exterior restoration businesses. The company supplies skilled remote teams specializing in operations, customer service, lead generation, administrative support, and fulfillment — helping clients reduce labor costs, manage growth, and optimize back-office operations.

