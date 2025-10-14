6 honored by Judicial Council for leadership and expanding access to justice

(Subscription required) The Judicial Council of California has announced the winners of its 2025 Distinguished Service and Aranda Access to Justice awards, recognizing judges and court executives whose innovation and leadership have advanced fairness and efficiency across the state's courts

