Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,950 in the last 365 days.

6 honored by Judicial Council for leadership and expanding access to justice

(Subscription required) The Judicial Council of California has announced the winners of its 2025 Distinguished Service and Aranda Access to Justice awards, recognizing judges and court executives whose innovation and leadership have advanced fairness and efficiency across the state's courts

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

6 honored by Judicial Council for leadership and expanding access to justice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more