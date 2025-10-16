Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists (GCVS) NASA Parkway Is Now Open

GCVS NASA Parkway exterior located in Webster, TX

GCVS Expands 24/7 Emergency and Specialty Care to Webster and the Greater Clear Lake Area

We're over the moon to announce the grand opening of GCVS NASA Parkway. Our new location epitomizes our ongoing commitment to providing advanced veterinary care built on compassion and collaboration.” — Dr. Paul Manino, Medical Director and Internist

WEBSTER, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists (GCVS) is proud to announce the official opening of its brand-new, state-of-the-art veterinary hospital on NASA Parkway. The 20,000+ square-foot facility expands GCVS’s world-class emergency and specialty services to better serve the pets and families of Webster, Clear Lake, and surrounding communities.

GCVS NASA Parkway offers 24/7 emergency care supported by a team of experienced emergency veterinarians and technicians available every day of the year. The hospital also features a full Internal Medicine department led by two board-certified internists with more than 50 years of combined experience. Equipped with a dedicated endoscopy suite and the latest in diagnostic tools, the team delivers comprehensive, personalized care for even the most complex cases.

The new facility is home to advanced diagnostic capabilities, including a 64-slice CT scanner, an advanced ultrasound suite, and fluoroscopy for precise imaging and rapid assessment. Beyond medical technology, the hospital was designed with patient comfort in mind—featuring spacious exam rooms, a private comfort room with a dedicated exit, and a state-of-the-art intensive care unit that can accommodate more than 30 patients.

Now Open:

Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists – NASA Parkway

20610 Gulf Freeway

Webster, TX 77598

For more information about GCVS and its services, visit www.gcvs.com.

About Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists

Founded in 1988, Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists (GCVS) is a leader in advanced veterinary medicine, offering 24-hour emergency and specialty care for pets throughout the Houston area and beyond. With board-certified specialists in over a dozen disciplines and a commitment to compassionate, cutting-edge medicine, GCVS partners with referring veterinarians and pet families to provide exceptional care when pets need it most. GCVS operates hospitals in Houston and now Webster, Texas.

