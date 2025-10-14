SR 169 Green River Dan Evans Bridge reopens south of Black Diamond Oct. 14

BLACK DIAMOND – The State Route 169 Green River Dan Evans Bridge reopened to two-way traffic Tuesday morning, Oct. 14, as repairs were completed.

Contractor crews working under an emergency contract for the Washington State Department of Transportation fabricated and attached new steel to repair worn girders that support the bridge between Black Diamond and Enumclaw.

The damage to the girders was found during a follow-up inspection of the bridge – which is located about 2 miles south of Black Diamond – in early August. At that time, the bridge was reduced to a single lane of alternating traffic, controlled by temporary signals. The bridge closed for permanent repairs the night of Sept. 15.

“Reopening this bridge reflects our continued commitment to maintaining safe, reliable infrastructure across Washington,” said Gov. Bob Ferguson. “Thank you to the teams who worked hard to quickly restore this vital connection for the region.”

The steel truss bridge was built in 1932 to span the Green River between Black Diamond and Enumclaw. In 2024, it carried about 10,500 vehicles daily.

Work continues on the SR 410 White River Bridge

The SR 410 White River Bridge, between Buckley and Enumclaw, remains closed as WSDOT contractor crews work seven days a week to repair damage caused by an over-height vehicle. The bridge was struck on Aug. 18, causing severe damage at ten key points of the bridge that required WSDOT to close it to call traffic immediately.

WSDOT estimates that the White River Bridge will reopen between Oct. 31 and Nov. 14. Until repairs are complete, travelers should continue to use the signed detour via SR 164, SR 18 and SR 167, which can add 45 to 60 minutes to trips during peak hours.

In September, the U.S. Small Business Administration granted Governor Bob Ferguson’s formal request (PDF 154KB) for a declaration to allow businesses impacted by the closure of the White River Bridge to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans through the agency. Economic Injury Disaster Loans, or EIDLs, provide necessary capital to help small businesses and nonprofits impacted by a disaster survive until normal operations can resume. The declaration (PDF 128KB) covers local and tribal businesses and nonprofits in King and Pierce counties, as well as impacted businesses in Chelan, Kitsap, Kittitas, Lewis, Mason, Snohomish, Thurston and Yakima counties. Businesses can apply for the low-interest loans online using the My SBA Loan Portal. For further information, impacted businesses can contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center by email at disastercustomerservice@sba.govor by phone at 1-800-659-2955.

