Zhejiang Bayi Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Proposed Acquisition of Vitalibis, Inc.

VCBD

Chinese Technology Platform to Acquire U.S.-Based Company in Strategic Expansion

Vitalibis, Inc. (OTCBB:VCBD)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vitalibis, Inc. (OTCID: VCBD) (the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent for a proposed merger with Zhejiang Bayi Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. ("ZBET"), a China -based offline-to-online transaction service platform. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, ZBET has formally offered to acquire all outstanding shares of Vitalibis, Inc. Ms. Zhao Mei will execute the share acquisition on behalf of ZBET.About Zhejiang Bayi Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.Founded on December 23, 2021, ZBET operates a comprehensive offline-to-online transaction service platform specializing in technological and commercial innovation services. The company maintains diversified investment portfolios across manufacturing, tourism, healthcare, and service sectors. ZBET's integrated platform connects offline operations with online and international trade capabilities, providing enterprises and merchants with global public service infrastructure and delivering streamlined, information-rich solutions to customers worldwide.Transaction TimelineSubject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, both parties anticipate completing the proposed merger by mid-January 2026.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may impact results include, but are not limited to: regulatory approvals, market conditions, operational challenges, growth of the cannabis and wellness industries, capital and credit market volatility, local and global economic conditions, anticipated growth strategies, industry-specific laws and regulations, and the Company's future business development, results of operations, and financial condition.Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or similar expressions. All information in this press release is current as of October 14, 2025. Vitalibis, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.Contact Information: Premashanth Kumlarsan, Danping Sheng1dollarcorp@gmail.com(425) 291 8274

