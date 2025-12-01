Circle & Square Auto Care Supports Local Rotary Club | Port Hadlock-Irondale Auto Repair.

PORT HADLOCK-IRONDALE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circle & Square Auto Care, a locally owned and community-focused repair shop, has announced its ongoing support for the Rotary Club of East Jefferson County. This partnership reflects the company’s dedication to fostering goodwill, civic responsibility, and service-driven initiatives throughout the local area.

The Rotary Club of East Jefferson County, part of Rotary International District 5020, is known for its leadership in community development, youth programs, and humanitarian work. Through scholarships, grants, and service projects, the club strengthens the Port Townsend and Chimacum communities, aligning with the same principles of honesty and service that guide Circle & Square Auto Care.

By supporting Rotary’s efforts, Circle & Square Auto Care reinforces its commitment to giving back to the community it serves daily from its shop at 10953 Rhody Dr, Port Hadlock-Irondale, WA 98339, United States. The company shares Rotary’s belief in service above self — a value reflected in its approach to ethical, customer-first automotive care.

A Word from the Owner

“Supporting the Rotary Club of East Jefferson County is a natural extension of our commitment to service and community,” said Nate Patton, owner of Circle & Square Auto Care.

About Circle & Square Auto Care

Located at 10953 Rhody Dr, Port Hadlock-Irondale, WA, Circle & Square Auto Care is a locally owned and operated repair shop dedicated to honest and reliable automotive service. With ASE-certified technicians, the shop provides diagnostics, preventive maintenance, and full-service repairs across domestic, Asian, and European brands. Known for its integrity, technical expertise, and customer-first approach, Circle & Square Auto Care continues to serve the community with dependable auto care solutions.

For more information, visit www.circleandsquare.com.

