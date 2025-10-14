The Spinster I Once Knew Reclaims Forgotten Stories of Women’s Strength and Generational Legacy

Based on a true story, Kay Perrin’s new novel reveals a century of female strength, history, and the untold life of Aunt Clara.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- About The Book: The Spinster I Once Knew is a compelling work of women’s historical fiction based on the true-life diary of Aunt Clara—an independent, educated woman living in early 20th-century Colorado. Through four generations, the story follows the pioneering journey of Clara’s family, beginning with her father and uncle who ventured west to become ranchers. Woven with actual diary entries, historical accuracy, and a deeply personal voice, the novel reveals the evolving roles, struggles, and victories of women against societal expectations.This captivating narrative is not told in chronological order, enhancing its intrigue and emotional impact. With themes of independence, family legacy, power, and identity, the novel offers a powerful reflection for modern readers—particularly women navigating the enduring echoes of inequality.Key Highlights:• Based on a real diary discovered by the author• Embedded quotes and two photographs of Aunt Clara• Accurate historical context for Denver and South Park, Colorado• Multi-generational storyline spanning over a century• Explores themes still relevant in 2025: gender roles, wealth, and self-worth• Includes a world travel map showing Aunt Clara’s global adventures• Characters reappear with new meaning and connections• Appeals to readers of historical fiction, women’s history, and family memoirsAbout the Author:Kay Perrin was born and raised in Colorado, giving her firsthand insight into the family history that inspired this novel. A retired Associate Dean and professor of public health, Kay holds a PhD and MPH from the University of South Florida and has authored five public health textbooks. Her career has spanned the globe—from research in Haiti and India to teaching in Germany and China.Kay’s passion for storytelling was reignited after she discovered Aunt Clara’s diary, a long-lost family treasure. As the only person to ever read it, she felt a deep responsibility to share Clara’s legacy. Now living in a retirement community, Kay continues to write, teach, and even pursue stand-up comedy.

