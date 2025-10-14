WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 20.6% CAGR | Network Access Control Market Reach USD 16.2 Billion by 2032 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global network access control market was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 16.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 363 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08347 Driving FactorsThe growth of the network access control market is predominantly fueled by several key determinants. As cyberattacks become more sophisticated and frequent, organizations prioritize robust network security. In addition, information privacy policies such as GDPR and HIPAA require organizations to enforce robust protection controls to defend sensitive records. Furthermore, the growing use of cloud computing and rise of remote work bring your own device (BYOD) policies blurs traditional network boundaries. Moreover, increased awareness of network security risks, growing adoption of mobile devices and wireless networks, and the need for improved network visibility and control, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the network access control market during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled security professionals and high implementation cost, hamper the growth of the market.Market SegmentationThe Network access control market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of the component, the market is divided into hardware, software, and service. By deployment mode, it is categorized into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of the organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. By industry vertical, it is divided into IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail and E-commerce, manufacturing, government, and others. On the basis of region, it is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersSome of the key players profiled in the report include Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Inc., Extreme Networks, Fortinet, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and VMware, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the network access control market.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A08347 Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for less than two-fifths of the global network access control market revenue, owing to the increasing activities of data breaches in various sectors are the key driving demand for the network access control market in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 23.9% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to the adoption of smart technologies such as AI and ML escalates the demand for network access control.Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for less than one-fourth of the global network access control market revenue. Rise in adoption of secure networks and network access control in BFSI sector enables the shift towards digital services, specifically mobile banking, where customers can conduct diverse financial transactions using mobile applications. However, the retail and e-commerce segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 26.0% from 2022 to 2032. As network access control helps to identify potential threats and restrict access for suspicious devices or users, and safeguarding the system from potential breaches in the industry.By component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global network access control market revenue, as hardware components in network access control are responsible for implementing and enforcing security policies across the network. This prevents unauthorized access and ensures compliance with security protocols. However, the service segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 23.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in the adoption of digital technologies across various industries and the availability of desired manufacturing facilities from anywhere at any time are the major driving factors for market growth.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (363 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-access-control-market/purchase-options ● Recent partnerships in the NAC MarketFor instance, in December 2023, IBM Corporation and Palo Alto Networks expanded their strategic partnership to enable clients to strengthen their end-to-end security postures and navigate evolving security threats. Palo Alto Networks, a global cybersecurity leader, will be in a select group of strategic IBM Consulting partners and IBM Consulting will be a premier security services partner for Palo Alto Networks.Further, in November 2022, Cisco Systems Inc. expanded its portfolio of specializations available through the company's world-class partner program. Cisco's partner program continues to evolve to increase partner sales opportunities, add flexibility to partner certification requirements, and emphasize the importance of multi-architectural expertise. The six new specializations are tied to Cisco's customer priorities and represent fast-growing network access control market opportunities for Cisco and its partners in areas where Cisco has been investing and innovating.● Recent Collaboration in the NAC MarketIn October 2023, Huawei unveiled its latest Intelligent Cloud-Network products and solutions at GITEX GLOBAL 2023, the leading technology event in the Middle East and Central Asia (MECA). The solution offers unmatched computing power and super-connectivity for AI-driven productivity in the intelligent era.In February 2023, Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that the company plans to expand its collaboration with IBM to pursue the integration of IBM network automation capabilities with Juniper Radio Access Network (RAN) optimization and Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) technology. The planned collaboration will seek to deliver a unified RAN management platform that will be designed to use intelligent automation to better enable communications service providers (CSPs) to monetize, optimize and scale their investments in next-generation networks and provide better experiences to mobile users.● Recent Product Launches in the NAC MarketIn April 2023, Arista Networks Inc. launched a new network access control or NAC service on the opening day of this week RSA Conference in San Francisco. The vendor is best known as a high-performance network vendor but moved into the security industry when it acquired Awake Security, which brought network detection and response or NDR. 