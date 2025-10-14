WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 19.4% CAGR | Security as a Service Market Reach USD 75 Billion by 2032 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global security as a service market size was valued at USD 13 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow USD 75 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 315 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3886 Driving FactorsThe increase in cyber risks has increased demand for security services, boosting security as a service market. Furthermore, the security as a service market is expected to witness notable growth owing to the need for advanced security solutions and rising adoption of cloud-based services. Moreover, the rise in demand for advanced threat intelligence and analytics solutions is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.Market SegmentationThe market is segmented into component, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is divided into solution and service. By application, the market is classified into network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security, and others. On the basis of organization size, the market is categorized into large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises smes. By industry vertical, the market is segregated into BFSI, government & defense, retail & e-commerce, healthcare & life sciences, IT & telecom, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersCompetitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the market include Oracle Corporation, Proofpoint, Inc., Qualys, Inc., Okta, Sophos Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Forcepoint. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the security as a service industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3886 By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global security as a service market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for advanced security solutions in the region. Moreover, the rise in cyber threat incidents and the requirement for strong security measures propelled enterprises to adopt SECaaS models, which provide them with scalable and cost-effective security solutions. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.8% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the diverse and evolving threat landscape in Asia-Pacific that has increased the awareness of organizations regarding the importance of robust security measures, driving the adoption of security as a service models.By component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global security as a service market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to an increase in cyber threats, the need for robust digital security, and the shift towards cloud-based services. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.3% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the individuals, SMEs, and large companies, that are concerned about securing access to their network, endpoint, cloud, and applications.By application, the network security segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global security as a service market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing complexity of cyber threats targeting networks. However, the cloud security segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the widespread adoption of cloud computing. As businesses transition their operations and data storage to the cloud, the need for robust protection of cloud-based assets becomes crucial.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (315 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-safety-monitoring-system-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The COVID-19 pandemic had a notable impact on the security as a service market size. Initially, businesses faced uncertainties, leading to a heightened awareness of cybersecurity threats as remote work surged.● This prompted increased adoption of security services to protect sensitive data and networks. 