Judge + Associates Architects & Planners announces that team member Agustin Mercilese has received his professional architectural registration.

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judge + Associates Architects & Planners Congratulates Agustin Mercilese on Architectural Accreditation

Judge + Associates Architects & Planners proudly announces that Agustin Mercilese, a valued member of its design team, has received his accredited professional registration in architecture. This designation marks an important step in Mercilese’s career and underscores the firm’s ongoing commitment to fostering professional growth within its team.

Mercilese’s accreditation follows years of rigorous study, project experience, and examination under national professional standards. His registration reflects not only his technical expertise but also his understanding of sustainable design, community integration, and craftsmanship—principles central to the firm’s design philosophy.

Throughout his tenure at Judge + Associates, Mercilese has contributed to a range of residential and resort projects in the Vail Valley and beyond. His work combines precision, creativity, and respect for site and environment—values shared across the firm’s portfolio.

A Word from the President

“Agustin’s achievement reflects his dedication to the practice of architecture and to the collaborative spirit that defines our firm,” said Brian Judge, President of Judge + Associates Architects & Planners.

About Us

Judge + Associates Architects & Planners is a boutique architecture and planning firm headquartered at 784 Potato Patch Drive Vail, CO 81657. Established in 1996, the practice specializes in custom residential design, resort and hospitality architecture, land planning, and sustainable building solutions. Recognized among the top mountain architecture firms, Judge + Associates combines design innovation with environmental stewardship to deliver timeless, context-driven architecture.

Legal Disclaimer:

