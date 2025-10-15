Mentor Group Launches AI Tool to Help Sales Teams Create Winning Proposals

Sales training company Mentor Group has launched Proposal Monster, its latest sales enablement tool.

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sales training company Mentor Group has launched Proposal Monster, its latest sales enablement tool.Proposal Monster is Mentor Group’s AI-powered tool that helps sales teams transform proposals from “good enough” to deal-winning by providing on-demand coaching and guidance against key measures of success.Sellers upload their proposal, answer a few simple questions about the buyer, and receive a detailed report on strengthening alignment to goals, challenges, and objections.Built on Mentor Group’s Infinite Sellingframework — and fully customisable to each organisation’s methodology and data — Proposal Monster provides clear, actionable feedback that improves proposal quality, accelerates deal cycles, and increases win rates.James Barton, Chief Solutions Officer, at Mentor Group, said: “Proposal Monster brings AI coaching to proposal creation — turning routine documents into deal-winning assets.”Matt Webb, CEO, at Mentor Group said: “Poor proposals waste effort and lose deals. Proposal Monster changes that by showing sellers exactly how to align with buyer goals.”For more information about Proposal Monster, visit our website here. To try a free demo of Proposal Monster, visit here. More information:To arrange an interview with James Barton or Matt Webb, or learn more, please contact us via our website. About Mentor Group:Mentor Group builds Sustainable Selling for enterprise revenue teams. They help CROs and enablement leaders develop execution muscle – combining EQ (how to sell to humans), IQ (data-driven judgement in the moment) and XQ (doing the right things, to the right standard, at the right cadence).With Infinite Sellingand scalable practice technology (AI role-play, 3D simulations, digital experts), we turn insight into everyday habits.The result is consistent, self-sustaining behaviour change that lifts value, volume and velocity—ending inflated pipelines and activity for activity’s sake.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.