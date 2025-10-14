Hydraulic Cylinders Market to Reach $21.2 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Hydraulic Cylinders Market by Function (Single Acting Cylinders and Double Acting Cylinder), Design (Tie-Rod Cylinders and Welded Cylinders), and Bore Size (Less Than 50mm, 51mm to 100mm, 101mm to 150mm, and Greater Than 151mm): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global hydraulic cylinders industry generated $14.07 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $21.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5081 Prime determinants of growthDevelopments in the global construction sector, rapid industrialization coupled with increasing infrastructural spending, and retrofit & replacement of existing equipment drive the growth of the global hydraulic cylinders market. However, hydraulic cylinders are costlier as compared to pneumatic cylinders, which hinders the market growth. On the other hand, extensive range of applications and increase in demand for material handling equipment presents new opportunities in the coming years.Covid-19 ScenarioThe outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global hydraulic cylinders market, owing to lack of raw materials and manpower, especially in the initial period.Also, the pandemic had halted the production facilities of the hydraulic cylinders industry and disrupted the supply chain, due to implementation of lockdown.However, the market is going to recover soon.The double acting segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on function, the double acting segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global hydraulic cylinders market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Single acting cylinders is simple, required less maintenance and is economical as compared to double acting cylinders, which drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the single acting segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is because double-acting hydraulic cylinder is ideal equipment for machine handling equipment in automotive sector.Request for Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5081 The 51mm to 100mm segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on bore size, the 51mm to 100mm segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global hydraulic cylinders market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to an increase in the demand for hydraulic cylinder with bore size 51 mm to 100 mm across the end users.Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global hydraulic cylinders market, owing to rise in demand for hydraulic cylinder in the construction industry. Moreover, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.Leading Market PlayersActuant CorporationCaterpillar Inc.Eaton Corporation PlcJARP Industries Inc.Hengli HydraulicKawasaki Heavy Industries LimitedParker Hannifin CorporationRobert Bosch GmbHTexas Hydraulics Inc.Wipro Limited.Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5081 Similar Reports We Have:Micro Fulfillment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/micro-fulfillment-market-A17069 Pallets Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pallets-market-A10557 Solar Power Equipment market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solar-power-equipment-market Mass Timber Construction Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mass-timber-construction-market-A16621 Waste Management Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/waste-management-equipment-market-A07184 Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-pipeline-leak-detection-systems-market Packaging Automation Solutions Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/packaging-automation-solutions-market About US:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.