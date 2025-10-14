Governor Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Davis, and PennDOT Secretary Carroll Join Local, State, and Federal Leaders to Open New Pittsburgh International Airport Terminal, Marking a New Era of Travel and Tourism for Western Pennsylvania

The event marked Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)’s landmark $1.7 billion Terminal Modernization Program — creating a modern, sustainable, and passenger-focused 811,000-square-foot terminal that will streamline travel, showcase Western Pennsylvania’s art and innovation, and serve as a world-class gateway to the region.

PIT’s new terminal positions the city to shine on the world stage next year as it hosts the 2026 NFL Draft — expected to draw up to 700,000 visitors and generate $213 million in regional economic impact.

Pittsburgh, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, and PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll joined local, state, and federal leaders to celebrate the official opening of the new terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) — marking a new era of air travel, infrastructure investment, and economic growth for Western Pennsylvania.

The event marked the near-completion of PIT’s landmark $1.7 billion Terminal Modernization Program (TMP) — a project that will create a modern, sustainable, and passenger-focused airport built for Pittsburgh’s future. The new 811,000-square-foot terminal will streamline the traveler experience, highlight Western Pennsylvania’s world-class art and innovation, and serve as a beautiful new gateway welcoming visitors from across the country and around the world.

“Pittsburgh is on the rise — from events like the NFL Draft in 2026 to groundbreaking innovation in tech and life sciences — and the new Pittsburgh International Airport terminal is going to open the door to even more growth and opportunity,” said Governor Shapiro. “This project has created thousands of jobs and cut fuel costs for airlines, and it will streamline the airport experience for the millions of travelers who pass through PIT every year. Pittsburgh’s new terminal will serve as the gateway to a region on the rise – and coupled with our historic investments in Downtown, we’re working to deliver real results all across Western Pennsylvania for years to come.”

“This new terminal stands as a testament to the skill and craftsmanship of Pittsburgh’s tradesmen and women,” said Lt. Governor Davis. “A blueprint is just lines on paper — it takes carpenters, ironworkers, plumbers, and electricians to make it real. I want to thank every worker who spent long hours on this site building a world-class terminal that will welcome travelers from across the country and the globe to Western Pennsylvania. Because of your hard work and dedication, Pittsburgh is putting its best foot forward as we get ready for a big year ahead with the 2026 NFL Draft coming to town. And to the workers who keep this airport running every day — from baggage handlers to TSA agents, flight attendants, and pilots — we see you, and we appreciate everything you do.”

The new facility cuts down passenger travel time by 50 percent, features 12 state-of-the-art security lanes, 6,000 additional parking spaces including a new parking structure with over 3,200 covered spaces, and incorporates art installations from local Western Pennsylvania artists throughout the terminal. The TMP has created approximately 14,300 jobs and generated an estimated $2.5 billion in regional economic activity, extending the life of the airport by 40 years.

Airlines are expanding service at PIT — with JetBlue, Delta, American, and Southwest all adding or expanding nonstop routes to major destinations like New York, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, and Fort Lauderdale in the past several months.

The Commonwealth has invested more than $80 million in Pittsburgh International Airport’s growth over the years through programs like the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), PennDOT’s Multimodal Transportation Fund, and the Pennsylvania Bureau of Aviation — recognizing PIT’s critical role as a driver of regional commerce and connectivity.

“Transportation is about people, and the improvements that we’re celebrating today show us that the Pittsburgh International Airport is putting its passengers first, ” said Secretary Carroll. “At PennDOT, we’re proud of our investments in PIT, and we congratulate them on this incredible accomplishment.”

The new terminal also positions Pittsburgh to shine on the world stage next year as the city prepares to host the 2026 NFL Draft, which is expected to draw up to 700,000 visitors and generate up to $213 million in economic impact for the region. Last week, Governor Shapiro visited Downtown Pittsburgh to highlight major progress in making the Golden Triangle a cleaner, safer, and more vibrant neighborhood for all.

“In today’s global economy, improving connectivity is critical for supporting economic growth, and we are thrilled to see this new terminal open at PIT,” said Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger. “This new terminal will ensure that PIT is able to support its growth for decades to come. The Shapiro Administration is committed to strengthening the Pittsburgh region and we will continue to make investments that improve communities, expand the economy, and create new opportunities for all residents.”

The Shapiro Administration continues to make major investments to grow Western Pennsylvania’s economy and attract new opportunities.

Last year, Governor Shapiro announced a $62.6 million Commonwealth investment to help spur nearly $600 million in total public and private investment to revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh — funding new apartments, park improvements, and public safety upgrades.

Western Pennsylvania is also seeing new private-sector growth driven by companies like Versatex, which is investing $40 million and creating 80 new jobs at its factory in Aliquippa, and Mitsubishi Electric, which is building an $86 million manufacturing plant in New Galilee that will employ 200 Pennsylvanians.

This progress reflects the Governor’s broader commitment to growing Pennsylvania’s economy and strengthening communities across the Commonwealth. Under his leadership, Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy — according to a new report from Axios based on analysis by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi — and one of just 16 states nationwide where the economy continues to expand.

