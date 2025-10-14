Trailer Sway Myths Debunked: ProPride’s Safety Experts Explain the Truth

MI, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to towing, too many drivers accept misbeliefs about trailer sway as fact — potentially putting lives and gear at risk. Today, ProPride Hitch (“ProPride”) is unveiling a new educational initiative to bust the most persistent myths around trailer sway, replacing confusion with clarity and empowering safe towing decisions.In a new featured article, “ Trailer Sway Myths Busted ,” ProPride’s experts challenge six pervasive misconceptions that have long circulated in the towing world. Among them:Myth: Proper weight distribution alone prevents sway.Reality: Even perfectly balanced loads can sway under crosswinds or side forces. Only a Jim Hensley style hitch — such as the ProPride 3P— can actively eliminate sway.Myth: Slowing down is enough to stop sway.Reality: Once sway is triggered, mere speed reduction is often too little, too late.Myth: Swivel stops if you upgrade your tow vehicle.Reality: Trailers can sway behind even large, heavy-duty trucks. Most drivers don’t feel it until it’s too late.Myth: Pumping trailer brakes helps.Reality: While intuitive, this method risks dramatic instability, wheel lift, brake wear, and delayed reactions.Myth: Experienced drivers never see sway.Reality: Experience doesn’t equal immunity — it’s a numbers game, and even seasoned tow-ers eventually encounter conditions they didn’t anticipate.Myth: 5th wheels cost more but “solve” sway.Reality: A properly engineered Jim Hensley hitch like the ProPride 3Pdelivers sway control at a fraction of the cost and without forgoing your truck bed or making heavy modifications.“There’s a lot of dangerous misinformation out there about trailer sway,” said [Name, Title at ProPride]. “Our mission is to replace myth with fact — so that every tow vehicle owner can make informed, safe decisions. The ProPride 3PHitch isn’t a gimmick — it’s the only hitch designed to truly eliminate sway, not just reduce it.”This release aligns with ProPride’s broader safety and brand mission. The ProPride 3Phitch is manufactured in the U.S. and backed by a lifetime warranty.ProPride HitchAbout ProPrideFounded to bring elite engineering to trailer safety, ProPride’s goal is simple: total sway elimination . The ProPride 3PHitch is a Jim Hensley style, sway-eliminating weight distribution hitch that outperforms friction bars and traditional systems. For more information, visit store.propridehitch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.