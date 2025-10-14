Influence Society Releases Fourth Edition of Societies Quarterly, Showcasing the New Language of Exceptional Hospitality

Societies Quarterly, Showcasing the New Language of Exceptional Hospitality

Societies Quarterly explores how design, culture and technology are redefining what it means to create memorable guest experiences in a rapidly evolving world.

Societies Quarterly is where we celebrate those shaping the conversation around modern hospitality. This edition captures the ideas and innovations that are defining the next chapter of our industry.” — Sébastien Felix, Founder & CEO of Influence Society

PARIS, FRANCE, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influence Society has released the fourth edition of its acclaimed Societies Quarterly series offering an in-depth editorial lens on what’s shaping the future of exceptional hospitality. As 2025 draws to a close, design languages are evolving, AI tools are maturing, and the creative landscape continues to accelerate. This latest issue explores how brands at the vanguard are blending subtle technology, cultural nuance, and narrative-rich design to stand apart in a marketplace increasingly defined by sameness.Societies Q4 curates insights and innovations from across design, travel, and technology, illustrating how a new generation of hoteliers is not just reacting to global trends but becoming fluent in them. From the rise of mixed-use hospitality models to the aesthetic of editorial restraint, the report highlights how the most successful brands are embracing clarity and intentionality in their creative and operational strategies.“Societies Quarterly is where we celebrate those shaping the conversation around modern hospitality,” said Sébastien Felix, Founder & CEO of Influence Society. “This edition captures the ideas and innovations that are defining the next chapter of our industry.”This quarter’s highlights include the UAE’s bold leap into aerial mobility, as Dubai and Abu Dhabi prepare to introduce quiet and electric flying taxis that promise to transform city commutes and skylines alike. The issue also explores the Eversolo Play, an all-in-one amplifier that bridges tactile nostalgia with modern connectivity; the rise of integrated retail experiences like Hotel Praktik Bakery in Barcelona, where fresh bread and local community form the heartbeat of the brand; and Porsche’s forthcoming Cayenne EV, which redefines electric driving with wireless, inductive charging.“With Societies Quarterly, our goal is to provide a curated, design-forward look at where hospitality is headed,” added Felix. “It’s an invitation to think beyond trends and toward thoughtful evolution.”Available digitally through Influence Society’s website, Societies Quarterly serves as both inspiration and strategic insight for creative leaders in hospitality, travel, and design. Each edition reflects Influence Society’s mission to connect hoteliers and brands with the ideas shaping the guest experiences of tomorrow.ABOUT INFLUENCE SOCIETYInfluence Society is a creative agency at the intersection of design, technology, and hospitality. Helping extraordinary hotels craft compelling brand narratives, blending aesthetics with cutting-edge digital strategies to shape the future of hospitality. Through visionary storytelling, innovative marketing, and deep industry expertise, the agency empowers hotels to stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape. For more information about Influence Society, visit www.influence-society.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.