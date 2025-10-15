Beauty Tech Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Beauty Tech Market In 2025?

The size of the beauty tech market has seen a quick expansion in recent years. It is predicted to increase from $68.87 billion in 2024 to $79.38 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. This historic growth can be associated with factors such as the widespread adoption of IoT devices, the rising investment in beauty tech startups and research, the growing desire for sustainable and clean beauty products, customized beauty solutions, and the digital transformation in the retail sector.

The beauty tech industry is predicted to experience significant expansion in the coming years, escalating to a value of $129.87 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. Factors contributing to this expected growth during the forecast period include rising consumer knowledge of clean beauty products, the influence of social media and its personalities, the growing popularity of beauty subscription boxes, the expansion of e-commerce, globalization, and the widening of the market. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period include the use of artificial intelligence for the discovery of ingredients, developments in beauty tech, AI-driven skin analysis and lip care, wearable beauty tech devices, and 3D virtual make-up applications.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Beauty Tech Market?

A rise in skin-related diseases is set to fuel the expansion of the beauty tech market. These diseases, which include skin infections, inflammations, allergic responses, autoimmune disorders, genetic conditions, and skin cancers, are on the rise due to factors like environmental pollution, lifestyle changes, increased UV exposure, and genetic predispositions. Beauty tech plays a crucial role in addressing these skin issues by leveraging AI-based applications for early detection, virtual consultation platforms, and tailor-made skincare solutions, thereby improving treatment efficiency and accessibility. As reported by the American Academy of Dermatology Association, a US government organization, in April 2022, over one million individuals in the US were affected by melanoma, and it was forecasted that another 197,700 new cases of melanoma would be diagnosed in 2022 in the US. Out of these, it is estimated that 97,920 will be noninvasive (in situ), and approximately 99,780 will be invasive. Thus, the escalating incidence of skin-related illnesses serves as a significant driving force for the beauty tech market.

Which Players Dominate The Beauty Tech Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Beauty Tech Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Unilever PLC

• Panasonic Corporation

• L'Oréal S.A.

• Henkel AG & Co.

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• Kao Corporation

• Ulta Beauty Inc.

• Sephora USA Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Beauty Tech Market?

Prominent corporations in the field of beauty technology are emphasizing the development of advanced technological solutions, such as the big bang beauty tech innovation programs, to meet a myriad of sector requirements. This innovation program leverages artificial intelligence for individualized suggestions, data analytics for gaining insights, augmented reality for virtual trials, and sustainable methods for environment-friendly goods. L’Oréal, a company based in France, for example, introduced the Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program in the SAPMENA region in June 2024, establishing it as the largest open innovation contest in the beauty sector. The objective of this undertaking is to link startups with L’Oréal’s digital and commercial leaders to collaboratively innovate advanced beauty tech and marketing answers. The startups will tackle five significant challenge areas: consumer experience, content, media, new commerce, and tech for good. The top performing three startups will get financial support for a commercial pilot project and guidance from executives and partners of L’Oréal like Google and Accenture. The SAPMENA region, which constitutes 40% of the global population and possesses a lively startup environment, is a testament to L’Oréal's dedication to ushering in innovation in beauty technology and upgrading consumer experiences in swiftly transforming markets.

Global Beauty Tech Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The beauty techmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Acne Devices, Hair Removal Devices, Hair Growth Devices, Cleansing Devices, Oxygen Steamer Devices, Rejuvenation Devices, Other Types

2) By Portability: Handheld Device, Fixed

3) By Mode Of Operation: Electric, Battery Operated, Manual

4) Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Retail, Online

5) By Application: Salon, Spa, Home, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Acne Devices: Blue Light Therapy Devices, Microdermabrasion Devices, LED Acne Masks, Pore Cleansing Tools

2) By Hair Removal Devices: Laser Hair Removal Devices, IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) Devices, Electric Shavers, Waxing Devices

3) By Hair Growth Devices: Laser Caps And Helmets, Hair Growth Serums, Microneedling Devices, Scalp Massagers

4) By Cleansing Devices: Facial Cleansing Brushes, Sonic Cleansing Devices, Portable Facial Steamer, Exfoliating Tools

5) By Oxygen Steamer Devices: Facial Oxygen Steamer, Aromatherapy Steamers, Portable Oxygen Steamers, Home Spa Steamers

6) By Rejuvenation Devices: Radiofrequency Devices, Ultrasound Therapy Devices, LED Light Therapy Devices, Microneedling Devices

7) By Other Types: Anti-Aging Devices, Skin Tightening Devices, Hair Styling Tools, Makeup Tools And Gadgets

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Beauty Tech Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the beauty tech market. However, the highest anticipated growth is projected for the Asia-Pacific region in the given forecast period. The Beauty Tech Global Market Report 2025 includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

