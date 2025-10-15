Integration Platform As A Service Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Integration Platform As A Service Market Be By 2025?

The market size of the integration platform as a service has seen a massive expansion in the last few years. It is projected to rise from $5.25 billion in 2024 to $6.72 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1%. This impressive growth in the historical period can be linked back to a variety of factors including the adoption and evolution of cloud, the move towards hybrid IT environments, the complexity of enterprise applications, the importance of API economy and its integration, and the swift rise in the adoption of SaaS.

The size of the integration platform as a service market is forecasted to see a skyrocketing increase in the next couple of years. This market is set to grow to a colossal $20.44 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.1%. The surge in the projection period can be linked to the ongoing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud systems, a rise in the need for real-time data integration, the incorporation of AI and machine learning capabilities, scalability and flexibility demands, ecosystem growth, and connectivity provisions. Key trends during the predicted period include consistent advancements in integration monitoring and analytics, a move towards citizen integrators and self-service models, increasing significance of data governance and compliance, a focus on integration through APIs, and the speedy escalation of digital transformation initiatives.

What Are The Factors Driving The Integration Platform As A Service Market?

The surge in global interest in cloud-based solutions is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the integration platform as a service (iPaas) market. The COVID-19 crisis led to a spike in the demand for cloud-based services and solutions due to the unanticipated closure of schools, corporations, enterprises among others. Benefits like rapid deployment, secure data, automated software updates, unlimited storage space and more were realized through these cloud-based solutions. Gartner, a managerial consulting company, projects cloud computing to represent over 45% of IT expenditure on system infrastructure, infrastructure software, application software, and business process outsourcing by 2024. This rise in expenditure on cloud services reflects the market's appetite for cloud-based solutions. Thus, the growing global demand for cloud-based solutions propels the iPaas market forward.

Who Are The Major Players In The Integration Platform As A Service Market?

Major players in the Integration Platform As A Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Boomi Inc.

• Informatica Inc.

• SAP SE

• Oracle Corporation

• MuleSoft LLC

• The International Business Machines Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• TIBCO Software Inc.

• SnapLogic Inc.

• Dell Technologies Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Integration Platform As A Service Sector?

Top organizations in the integration platform as a service market such as Razorpay are directing their efforts towards introducing AI and ML transformations like data synchronization. The aim is to boost data synchronization, improve workflow automation, and heighten predictive analytics. Implementing these changes paves the way for improved efficiency, better security, and a personalized user experience for integrations. Reliable and current information is guaranteed across various systems and locations through data synchronization. It includes current updates and conflict resolutions, vital for preserving data integrity. In September 2024, for example, an online payment firm from India, Razorpay, introduced DataSync. This no-code data integration platform by Razorpay streamlines access to current financial data and decreases operational costs by a significant 50%. It not only enhances decision-making but also bolsters security and provides scalability for businesses.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Integration Platform As A Service Market Share?

The integration platform as a servicemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Cloud: Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Public Cloud

2) By Service Type: API Management, B2B Integration, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Application Integration, Other Services

3) By Verticals: Education, Healthcare And Life Science, Government And Public Sector, Consumer Goods And Retail, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Other Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Private Cloud: On-Premises Private Cloud, Managed Private Cloud

2) By Hybrid Cloud: Multi-Cloud Integration, Cloud Bursting Solutions

3) By Public Cloud: Single-Tenant Public Cloud, Multi-Tenant Public Cloud

What Are The Regional Trends In The Integration Platform As A Service Market?

In the Integration Platform As A Service Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region for the reference year. The report predicts that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the fastest growth in the projected period. The study covers various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

