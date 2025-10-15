Wood Products Market Size Worth $1159.94 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wood Products Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

There has been robust growth in the wood products market size in the past few years. The market value is set to elevate from $835.64 billion in 2024, reaching a value of $888.84 billion in 2025, showing an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

The market size for wood products is predicted to experience robust growth in the coming years, with an expected value of $1159.94 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The forecasted period's growth is attributed to the impressive growth in emerging markets, presence of low interest rates, a rise in the global population, an increase in the demand for cruise ships, and an escalation in residential construction activities. Major trends foreseen for the forecast period include the introduction of tracking and tracing technology to bolster credibility among stakeholders, employing biodegradable chemicals for wood preservation, utilizing computer-aided manufacturing technologies to boost plant productivity and efficiency, refraining from using wood derived from endangered trees, offering tailored engineered wood products to meet the growing emphasis on sustainability, integration of automation and robotics to advance production efficiency, and the concentration on the incorporation of new and improved methods in log harvesting to augment wood volume while minimizing residual damage.

What Are The Factors Driving The Wood Products Market?

Anticipated growth in the wood products market is predicted to be fueled by escalating demand for furniture. The growth in furniture demand stems from elements such as urban development, amplified disposable income, trends in home remodeling, and an increasing interest in sustainable and customizable models. Furniture, which includes movable items crafted to support various human actions like sitting (chairs, sofas), sleeping (beds), working (desks), and storing (cabinets, wardrobes), frequently incorporate wood products for durability, attractiveness, and sustainability. These qualities enable the creation of diverse, stylish, and useful items that embellish both homes and commercial areas. The Furniture Industry Research Association, a UK-based furniture guild, reported in February 2024 that total revenue for the UK furniture fabrication and furnishing industry in 2022 was $ 11.35, exhibiting a hike of 9.2 % from the previous year, contributed by 6,880 firms. Consequently, the swelling demand for furniture is propelling the wood products market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Wood Products Market?

Major players in the Wood Products Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Weyerhaeuser Company

• West Fraser Timber Co Ltd.

• Canfor

• Celulosa Arauco y Constitución

• Interfor.

• Syktyvkar Plywood Mill LTD

• Boise Cascade Company

• RSH Forest Products

• Georgia-Pacific Corporation

• Andersen Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Wood Products Sector?

The escalating need for transparency in the supply chain and strict governmental rules on the timber industry have led to the utilization of tracking and tracing technologies. Several timber companies have established their own tracking systems to ensure clarity in their wood supply chain. Digital tracking is becoming prevalent among timber companies and governmental bodies, superseding paper-based systems, and they are utilizing technology such as radio-frequency identification chips, barcodes, and high-level traceability software. For instance, the Forest Stewardship Council, a prominent non-profit organization, created the Online Claims Platform to offer real-time data about FSC's products and the firms that manufacture them at no cost to FSC Certificate holders. This fosters a digital link between FSC-approved suppliers and clients.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Wood Products Market Share?

The wood products market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Finished Wood Products, Wood Processing, Manufactured Wood Materials

2) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Finished Wood Products: Furniture, Cabinets, Flooring, Decorative Wood Items

2) By Wood Processing: Sawn Timber, Wood Chipping, Wood Pellets, Wood Preservation

3) By Manufactured Wood Materials: Plywood, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Medium-Density Fiberboard (MDF), Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL)

What Are The Regional Trends In The Wood Products Market?

In the 2025 Wood Products Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific was identified as the prevailing region, with North America coming in second. The report outlined the market status of various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

