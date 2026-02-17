Women-Led Salt Lake City Painting Company Spearheads Industry Development Initiative

Urban Painting Company Sherwin Williams Event Monica at Sherwin Williams Event Sherwin Williams educational event

Urban Painting Company partners with Sherwin-Williams to host industry education event, sharing expertise on business growth and operational excellence.

By sharing our experience with these challenges, we help ensure that all local contractors can deliver better results for their clients” — Monica Madera

SALT LAKE CITY , UT, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urban Painting Company , a prominent women-owned painting contractor with over 17 years of industry experience, recently partnered with Sherwin-Williams to host a groundbreaking educational event aimed at elevating industry standards across the Wasatch Front. The collaborative gathering showcased the company's commitment to fostering growth and excellence within the painting community.Founded by Monica Madera, Urban Painting Company has established itself as a trusted leader in both residential and commercial painting services throughout the Salt Lake Valley. The company's dedication to craftsmanship and professional development made them an ideal partner for this innovative industry initiative."As a women-owned business in a traditionally male-dominated industry, we understand the importance of supporting fellow contractors and sharing knowledge that can help everyone succeed," said Monica Madera, owner of Urban Painting Company. "This collaboration with Sherwin-Williams represents our commitment to raising industry standards and fostering a more robust painting community in Salt Lake City."The comprehensive event focused on crucial aspects of business operations, providing attendees with practical tools and strategies for scaling their companies effectively. Participants engaged in detailed discussions about insurance requirements, sophisticated job costing systems, and advanced business development approaches. The gathering particularly emphasized the importance of professional presentation and client communication, areas where Urban Painting Company has distinguished itself in the market."Our experience in delivering specialized services, including Venetian plaster finishes, has taught us the value of clear communication and professional presentation," Jimenez explained. "We wanted to share these insights with our fellow contractors to help them better articulate their value proposition to potential clients."Sherwin-Williams representatives contributed their expertise on product innovations and application techniques, complementing Urban Painting Company's practical business insights. This collaboration highlighted both organizations' shared vision for advancing industry standards through education and community building.The event also addressed the unique challenges faced by painting contractors in Utah's distinct climate conditions. Urban Painting Company, known for their expertise in handling projects across the Salt Lake Valley and surrounding Wasatch Front communities, shared specific strategies for dealing with strong sun exposure, snow, and fluctuating temperatures that impact paint application and durability."Operating in Utah's unique environment requires specialized knowledge and techniques," noted Jimenez. "By sharing our experience with these challenges, we help ensure that all local contractors can deliver better results for their clients."The initiative reflects Urban Painting Company's broader mission of providing exceptional painting services with integrity, professionalism, and artistry. As a fully licensed, insured, and Google Guaranteed contractor, the company has built its reputation on maintaining high standards and delivering superior results across residential and commercial projects.Urban Painting Company's commitment to industry education aligns with their core values of integrity, excellence, customer-centered service, and artistry. These principles have guided their growth from a local painting contractor to a respected industry leader serving communities from Salt Lake City to Park City and beyond.Looking ahead, Urban Painting Company plans to continue their leadership role in industry education and development. The company will maintain its focus on sharing best practices, supporting emerging contractors, and promoting professional standards throughout the region.For more information about Urban Painting Company's services and community initiatives, please visit https://urbanpaintingcompany.com or contact Monica Madera at (801) 871-9263.About Urban Painting Company:Founded in 2023, Urban Painting Company is a women-owned, locally operated painting contractor serving the Salt Lake Valley and surrounding Wasatch Front communities. With over 17 years of industry experience, they specialize in residential, commercial, and specialty painting services, including Venetian plaster finishes. The company is fully licensed, insured, and backed by a 3-year exterior and 1-year interior warranty, demonstrating their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

