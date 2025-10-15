Ultraviolet (UV) Blocking Contact Lens Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors and Trends 2029

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Ultraviolet (UV) Blocking Contact Lens Market Worth?

In recent times, the market size of ultraviolet (UV) blocking contact lenses has witnessed a swift expansion. It is expected that it will surge from $1.28 billion in 2024 to $1.46 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. Factors such as a rise in cataracts cases, heightened consciousness about eye health, escalating incidences of eye-related diseases, increased utilization of sunglasses and eye safety measures, and a boost in outdoor activities have contributed to the growth during the historic period.

Within the forthcoming years, the market size for ultraviolet (UV) blocking contact lenses is predicted to experience swift expansion, growing to a value of $2.41 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The growth throughout the predicted period is likely to be driven by factors such as a growing demand for daily disposable lenses, an increased prevalence of myopia, a rising tendency towards eye surgeries, an augmented usage of digital devices, and intensive public awareness campaigns. Notable trends for the forecast period include breakthroughs in wide-range UV protection, accommodating blue light filtering technology, invention of lightweight, long-lasting lens materials, progression of bespoke lens designs, and further enhancement in sustainable and eco-friendly materials.

What Are The Factors Driving The Ultraviolet (UV) Blocking Contact Lens Market?

There's an anticipated surge in the ultraviolet (UV) blocking contact lens market due to the increase in outdoor activities. Outdoor activities are essentially recreational or physical undertakings executed in the open or natural surroundings like cycling, sports, or hiking. The rise in such outdoor engagements is primarily attributed to escalating health consciousness, with more individuals turning towards physical exercises like cycling, camping, and hiking to boost their physical and mental wellness. UV blocking contact lens provides enhanced protection to the eyes amid outdoor pursuits by curbing harmful UV rays, rendering them perfect for recreational exposure, sports, and driving. These lenses minimize UV-related eye damage chances while ensuring clear vision and comfort, augmenting overall eye security and convenience. As an illustration, the outdoor recreation sector, as per the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), a US government agency, produced $563.7 billion in 2022, demonstrating a 15.1% rise from 2021. Consequently, the uptick in outdoor activities is propelling the upward trajectory of the ultraviolet (UV) blocking contact lens market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Ultraviolet (UV) Blocking Contact Lens Market?

Major players in the Ultraviolet (UV) Blocking Contact Lens Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Alcon Inc.

• Hoya Corporation

• Bausch + Lomb Incorporated

• CooperVision Inc.

• Johnson And Johnson Vision Care Inc.

• Menicon Co. Ltd.

• ABB Optical Group LLC

• St. Shine Optical Co. Ltd.

• Seed Co. Ltd.

• Interojo Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Ultraviolet (UV) Blocking Contact Lens Market?

Leading corporations in the ultraviolet (UV) blocking contact lens industry are prioritizing the creation of innovative solutions like daily disposable contact lenses to improve user convenience and eye safety. Such lenses, designed to be used and thrown away after a single day, provide practicality and minimize the likelihood of eye infections. In March 2023, for example, CooperVision Inc., a medical device company based in the US, introduced the MyDay Energys contact lenses, engineered to provide UV protection and ease digital eye strain. These lenses come with DigitalBoost technology, which gives a +0.3D power uplift, decreasing exhaustion from prolonged use of digital devices. They also incorporate Aquaform Technology, allowing the lenses to hold double their weight in water, guaranteeing outstanding comfort and hydration. Moreover, these daily disposable lenses have a built-in UV protection feature, protecting the eyes from harmful rays and providing clear and focused vision all day long.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Ultraviolet (UV) Blocking Contact Lens Market Share?

The ultraviolet (UV) blocking contact lens market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Daily Disposable, Weekly Disposable, Monthly Disposable, Extended Wear, Other Product Types

2) By Material: Hydrogel, Silicone Hydrogel, Hybrid, Other Materials

3) By Application: Corrective, Therapeutic, Cosmetic, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Optical Stores, Online Stores, Hospitals And Clinics, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-User: Adults, Children

Subsegments:

1) By Daily Disposable: Clear Vision Lenses, Blue Light Filtering Lenses, Hydration Enhanced Lenses, Comfort Plus Lenses

2) By Weekly Disposable: Toric Lenses, Color Enhancement Lenses, Ultraviolet Shield Lenses, Breathable Hydrogel Lenses

3) By Monthly Disposable: Multifocal Lenses, Silicone Hydrogel Lenses, Digital Eye Strain Lenses, Nighttime Wear Lenses

4) By Extended Wear: Long-Term Comfort Lenses, Rigid Gas Permeable Lenses, High Oxygen Permeable Lenses, Scleral Support Lenses

5) By Other Product Types: Orthokeratology Lenses, Cosmetic Lenses, Specialty Lenses For Keratoconus, Pediatric Ultraviolet Protection Lenses

What Are The Regional Trends In The Ultraviolet (UV) Blocking Contact Lens Market?

In 2024, North America topped the list of regions in the global market for ultraviolet (UV) blocking contact lenses. However, predictions suggest that Asia-Pacific should experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of not only these two regions but also Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

