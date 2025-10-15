Ultrasonic Tartar Remover Market to Reach $2.05 Billion by 2029 with 14% CAGR

The Business Research Company

What Is The Ultrasonic Tartar Remover Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, the ultrasonic tartar remover industry has experienced substantial growth. It is projected to expand from $1.06 billion in 2024 to $1.22 billion in 2025, with a 14.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The remarkable growth throughout the historical period can be credited to a surge in dental plaque and tartar cases, heightened public consciousness towards oral hygiene, an increase in dental clinics, burgeoning knowledge of ultrasonic apparatus, and the acceptance of professional dental cleaning services.

Expectations are high for the ultrasonic tartar remover market as it is forecasted to experience speedy expansion in the years ahead. The market is set to reach $2.06 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The projected growth in the near future can be credited to the increasing demand for at-home dental care tools, the growing popularity of portable and cordless ultrasonic tartar removers, the upward trend towards intelligent dental products, a rising older population mindful of dental health, and the growth of e-commerce and online sales channels for dental goods. Future trends to look forward to include advancements in portable and cordless ultrasonic tartar removers, incorporation of smart sensors for meticulous cleaning, application-enabled devices for customised oral health care, multi-use equipment that can scale and polish, and the use of progressively advanced ultrasonic frequencies for more extensive plaque removal.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Ultrasonic Tartar Remover Market?

The growth of the ultrasonic tartar remover market is anticipated to be spurred by an increasing consciousness about oral hygiene. This consists of keeping teeth, gums, and mouth clean and healthy to ward off dental problems such as cavities, gum diseases, and bad breath. The attention to oral hygiene is expanding as more people become aware of its link to their overall health, cultivating habits such as regular brushing, flossing, and dental check-ups to avert cavities and gum disease. Ultrasonic tartar removers contribute to oral hygiene by effectively removing plaque and tartar deposits, facilitating deeper cleaning than manual brushing and flossing, and assisting users in keeping their teeth and gums healthy between professional dental appointments. For example, the UK-based government data agency, the National Health Service, reported in August 2023 that during 2022-23, 32.5 million oral treatment courses were provided, exhibiting a 23.2% rise from the past year. Hence, the growing consciousness about oral hygiene is powering the expansion of the ultrasonic tartar remover market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Ultrasonic Tartar Remover Market?

Major players in the Ultrasonic Tartar Remover Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Dentsply Sirona Inc.

• Planmeca Oy

• Morita Holdings Corporation

• Ultradent Products Inc.

• A-dec Inc.

• Coltene Holding AG

• Vatech Co., Ltd.

• GC Corporation

• EMS Dental

• Medtech Remedies Private Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Ultrasonic Tartar Remover Industry?

Renowned firms in the ultrasonic tartar remover market are concentrating on the production of progressive products like lightweight portable dental systems to facilitate professional and home-based dental care. These portable dental systems are compact, lightweight devices suitable for both professional and personal use, resulting in efficient removal of tartar and plaque with lesser effort and incorporating sophisticated ultrasonic technology for effective mobile oral hygiene. For example, in June 2024, Aseptico, a US-based mobile and portable dental equipment producer, launched the GO Ultra Portable Dental System, model AEU-350S. It comes with a fully integrated piezoelectric ultrasonic scaler with LED lights. This highly compact, lightweight, mobile dental system (weighing only 32 pounds), is specially crafted for curative dentistry and dental cleanliness in non-traditional, mobile circumstances. It delivers potent performance, silent functioning, world-wide power compatibility, and the exceptional feature of running off-the-grid with a 24V external battery, thus simplifying oral hygiene procedures by removing the requirement to lug separate scaler apparatus.

How Is The Ultrasonic Tartar Remover Market Segmented?

The ultrasonic tartar remover market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Handheld Ultrasonic Tartar Removers, Desktop Ultrasonic Tartar Removers

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Offline Retail, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Home Use, Dental Clinics, Veterinary Clinics, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Individuals, Dental Professionals, Veterinary Professionals

Subsegments:

1) By Handheld Ultrasonic Tartar Removers: Battery-Powered Handheld Ultrasonic Tartar Removers, Corded Handheld Ultrasonic Tartar Removers, Portable Dental Scalers, Rechargeable Ultrasonic Tartar Removers

2) By Desktop Ultrasonic Tartar Removers: Tabletop Ultrasonic Scalers, Integrated Dental Ultrasonic Systems, Professional Dental Cleaning Units, Multi-Function Desktop Ultrasonic Tartar Removers

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Ultrasonic Tartar Remover Market?

For the year specified in the Ultrasonic Tartar Remover Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the largest region. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the quickest growth in the coming years. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

